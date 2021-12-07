AC Milan Vs Liverpool Live Stream: How To Watch UCL Match In India, UK And US?

In a mouthwatering and historical clash, AC Milan will take on Liverpool in the final UEFA Champions League group stage match. To advance to the round of 16, Milan needs to win their match and hope that Porto and Atletico Madrid play out a draw. As for Liverpool, the result does not make a difference as they have already qualified for the Round of 16 and confirmed the top spot while doing so, they will most likely rotate their squad to let the main players get some rest.

Below, take a look at the AC Milan vs Liverpool Champions League match team news, and the live streaming information for India, the US, and the UK.

AC Milan vs Liverpool Team News

Stefano Piolo has a few injury concerns prior to his team selection with the likes of Olivier Giroud, Samu Castillejo, Ante Rebic, Pietro Pellegri, Davide Calabria and Simon Kjaer all unlikely to make the team.

As for Jurgen Klopp, James Milner is suspended with Roberto Firmino, Curtis Jones and Harvey Elliott out owing to injuries.

How to watch the AC Milan vs Liverpool UEFA Champions League match in India?

Football fans in India who want to watch Champions League matches in India can tune in to the Sony Sports Network. The AC Milan vs Liverpool clash can be viewed on Sony Ten 2/Sony Ten 2 HD. The AC Milan vs Liverpool live streaming can be viewed on the Sony LIV app or website, as well as on JioTV. The AC Milan vs Liverpool match is scheduled to kick off at 1:30 AM IST on Wednesday, December 8 at the San Siro in Milan.

How to watch AC Milan vs Liverpool live stream in the US?

Football fans in the US who want to watch the AC Milan vs Liverpool live stream UEFA Champions League match in the US can tune in to the Paramount+ app or website. The AC Milan vs Liverpool match is scheduled to kick off at 4:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 7 at the San Siro in Milan.

How to watch the AC Milan vs Liverpool UEFA Champions League match in the UK?

Football fans in the UK who want to watch UEFA Champions League matches in the UK can tune in to BT Sport 2 (HD) or BT Sport Ultimate (4K). The AC Milan vs Liverpool match is scheduled to kick off at 9:00 PM BST on Tuesday, December 7 at the San Siro in Milan.

Image: AP