Adama Traore Turns Into Superman, Sprints Past Players In No Time To Win Penalty: Watch

Wolverhampton Wanderers' winger Adama Traore looked to wind up the club's longest season with success in the Europa League as Wolves came up against serial Europa League winners Sevilla. Traore produced a moment of brilliance that could have ended up being the deciding factor for a spot in the competition's semi-final and subsequently in his attempt to clinch a trophy this season. However, the Premier League side faltered and Julen Lopetegui's men went on to eke out a victory against Nuno Espirito Santo's side to clinch a semi-final spot. Traore's moment of individual brilliance, though, became a talking point.

Europa League results: Adama Traore's sensational run bags a penalty

#Uel#tuesdayvibes#WOLSEV

Adama Traore' s Run that gave Wolves the penalty. Unfortunately Jimenez missed.



First half :

Sevilla 0-0 Wolves pic.twitter.com/pZGi1hkYwO — Gozie (@_bellwether) August 11, 2020

Adama Traore is known to possess strong physical attributes that pose problems for the defenders to contain the speedy and burly winger. Traore took advantage of his physicality in the 10th minute when he sprinted from his team's half, cruising past the Sevilla midfield. With the defenders finding it difficult to halt his charge, the Wolves winger was ultimately brought down in the Sevilla penalty box, bagging a spot-kick for his side.

Raul Jimenez misses from spot, Lucas Ocampos leads Sevilla to final four

Despite Adama Traore doing his best to win the penalty, Raul Jimenez failed to capitalise on the opportunity and the penalty was saved by Bono. There was some controversy surrounding the penalty with Wolves fans complaining that the goalkeeper was off his line when the spot-kick was taken. However, the referee decided against the encroachment and subsequent penalty retake and the match stood goalless early on.

Sevilla finally broke the deadlock in the closing minutes of the game with Lucas Ocampos heading in from an Ever Banega corner to advance to the semi-final of the Europa League. With the victory, Sevilla now face Manchester United in the semi-final with the contest slated to be played on Sunday, August 16.

Adama Traore transfer rumours

Despite the setback in the game, Adama Traore enjoyed a productive run of form in the Premier League as well as the Europa League this season. The winger netted six times across all competitions this season, while also bagging 12 assists. His form attracted attention from top clubs in the Premier League. According to the Adama Traore transfer rumours roundup, Manchester City and Liverpool were interested in roping in the winger.

Image courtesy: Wolves Twitter