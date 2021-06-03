ADL Vs SYW Dream11: Adelaide United Vs Western Sydney Wanderers Prediction And Top Picks

Adelaide United and Western Sydney Wanderers are all set to lock horns in their upcoming A-League clash on Thursday, June 3. The Australian domestic League clash is set to be played at the Coopers Stadium with the kickoff scheduled for 7:05 PM (3:05 PM IST). Let's have a look at the ADL vs SYW Dream11 team, top picks, alongside other details of this clash.

Finals or bust.



⚽: Kick-off 7:05pm

🚪: Gates open 6pm

🎟️: https://t.co/J8Xsohf1RO

🛒: Matchday clearance sale in Family Park

🚘: $5 parking at Adelaide Entertainment Centre#AUFC #ADLvWSW pic.twitter.com/9hWRAAFFrF — Adelaide United (@AdelaideUnited) June 2, 2021

ADL vs SYW Match Preview

Adelaide United will head into the match as the sixth-ranked team on the A-League table having recorded 11 wins from 25 games while playing out five draws and suffering from nine losses this season wIth 38 points against their name. Heading into the game following a narrow 1-4 loss to Sydney FC, the hosts find themselves looking to avoid a defeat in order to make it to the A-League finals. Adelaide United will be hoping to turn their fortunes around and look to get back on the winning ways against Western Sydney Wanderers.

Western Sydney Wanderers on the other end will start the game after recording a narrow 2-0 win over Brisbane Roar FC in their last outing. Heading into the match as the eighth-ranked team on the A-League table, the visitors have registered nine wins from 25 games while playing out seven draws and losing nine games this season. With 34 points against their name, Western Sydney Wanderers will not be hoping to end the campaign on a high and record a win over Adelaide United on Thursday.

Note: The above prediction and top picks are based on our own analysis and do not guarantee a positive result