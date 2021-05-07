ADL Vs WEL Dream11: Adelaide United Vs Wellington Phoenix prediction And Team News

Adelaide United and Wellington Phoenix are set to lock horns against each other in their upcoming A-League clash on Friday, May 7. The Australian domestic league fixture will be played at the Coopers Stadium with the kickoff scheduled for 7:05 PM (3:05 PM IST). Here's the ADL vs WEL Dream11 team, top picks, alongside other match details of this clash.

ADL vs WEL Match Preview

Adelaide United will start the game following an inconsistent run of performances which saw the hosts register three draws while winning one and losing one of their last five matches. Heading into the game after playing out a 0-0 draw to Western Untied FC in their last outing, the hosts will be eager to bounce back on the winning ways. They are currently the fifth-ranked team on the A-League table having recorded 9 wins from 19 games while playing out four draws and losing 6 matches in the league so far. With 31 points against their name, Adelaide United are on par at points with Sydney FC and will look to pocket their fifth win on Friday as three points against Wellington Phoenix could propel them up to the 2nd spot on the A-League standings.

Wellington Phoenix on the other hand have managed to shrug off their poor form as they start this game after managing to pull together a string of impressive performances in recent times. The visitors are undefeated in their last five games which saw them register three wins and two draws with their latest outing ending in an 0-0 draw against Brisbane Roar FC. Currently slotted 9th on the league table after playing out 20 games, Wellington Phoenix have accumulated 26 points from seven wins and five draws this season. They will be looking to move closer towards the top six with a win on Friday but face a tough task at hand in the form of Adelaide United.

ADL vs WEL Dream11 Top Picks

Captain- C. Goodwin or C. Lewis

Vice-Captain- T. Juric or U. Davila

ADL vs WEL Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper – O. Sail

Defenders – J. Elsey, J. McGarry, R. Strain, T. Payne

Midfielders – B. Halloran, C. Lewis, S. Mauk, U. Davila

Strikers – T. Juric, C. Goodwin

ADL vs WEL Dream11 Prediction

Both teams will be entering this match after dropping points in their last match and look to come out all guns blazing in the search for three points. We predict the game to end in yet another draw with both teams likely to cancel each other out at the end of the 90 minutes.

Prediction- Adelaide United 1-1 Wellington Phoenix

Note: The above ADL vs WEL Dream11 prediction, ADL vs WEL Dream11 Match Prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The ADL vs WEL Dream11 Team and ADL vs WEL Dream11 Top Picks does not guarantee a positive result.