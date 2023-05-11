AFC Asian Cup 2023: India Placed In Group B Alongside Syria, Uzbekistan And Australia

Indian Football team is on the verge of history as they will participate in the AFC Asian Cup finals for the second consecutive time for the first time in history. India qualified for the prestigious tournament in style having recorded wins over Cambodia, Afghanistan and Hong Kong in Kolkata last year. The draw has taken place in Doha, on Thursday.

India has been placed in Group B alongside Syria, Uzbekistan and Australia. India finished as the runners-up in 1964 and they almost made it to the round of 16 in the last edition. Expectations will be huge this time and it remains to be seen how they fare this time around.

Division of Groups

Group A: Qatar, China PR, Tajikistan, Lebanon

Qatar, China PR, Tajikistan, Lebanon Group B: Australia, Uzbekistan, Syria, India

Australia, Uzbekistan, Syria, India Group C: IR Iran, United Arab Emirates, Hong Kong China, Palestine

IR Iran, United Arab Emirates, Hong Kong China, Palestine Group D: Japan, Indonesia, Iraq, Vietnam

Japan, Indonesia, Iraq, Vietnam Group E: Korea Republic, Malaysia, Jordan, Bahrain

Korea Republic, Malaysia, Jordan, Bahrain Group F: Saudi Arabia, Thailand, Kyrgyz Republic, Oman

All the Group winners and runners-up from the six groups alongside the four best third-placed teams will seal a place in the round of 16. Saudi Arabia will host the 2027 edition of the AFC Asian Cup.

Twenty-four teams were divided into four pots, and drawn into six groups of four teams each for the tournament that was originally scheduled to take place in China this summer. India have qualified for back-to-back editions of the tournament for the first time. The one in Qatar capital will be their fifth appearance in the tournament.

In the last edition, India started with a convincing win against Thailand but lost their last two matches to bow out of the tournament after raising hopes. Qatar as hosts were automatically drawn in Group A and will play the tournament opener. Iran were placed in Group C as Japan were drawn in Group D. South Korea were placed in Group E while Saudi Arabia were drawn in Group F.