AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers: 3 Player Battles That Will Define Outcome Of India Vs Cambodia

The Indian men's football team will have another shot at qualifying for the Asian Cup 2023 football tournament when they face Cambodia in their opening match of the AFC Asian Cup qualifiers. Earlier, the India Football team failed to get a continental berth in the second round of qualifiers having finished behind reigning Asian champions Qatar and Oman in Group E. In the all-important India vs Cambodia clash, let's take a look at players' battles that will play a vital role in the outcome of the match.

AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers: India vs Cambodia player battles

Glan Martins vs Sos Suhana

Glan Martins is slowly making his mark in the Indian Football Team and is a vital cog in Igor Simac's midfield setup. The FC Goa midfielder will be responsible for breaking down Cambodia's counterattack which will be handled by Sos Suhana.

Suhana has been creating goalscoring chances for Cambodia in the midfield and his skills and speed will be crucial in launching counter-attacks as well as breaking down the Indian defence. Glan will need to cut short Suhana's runs and intercept his passes to shut down opponent strikers from scoring goals.

Sandesh Jhingan vs Keo Sokpheng

Cambodian striker Keo Sokpheng scored for his country during the friendly match against Timor Leste. The striker will be asking questions from the Indian defence and the responsibility to stop him will be on the shoulders of experienced defender Sandesh Jhingan. Despite the struggle with injuries, the 28-year-old Jhingan will be crucial in India keeping a clean sheet.

Sunil Chhetri vs Soeuy Visal

Sunil Chhetri will be India's go-to man in front of the goal during the AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers campaign. The Indian Football Team skipper will be aiming to find the back of the net right from the first match as he sets his eyes on making it to the continental championship for the fifth time. Liston Colaco and Manvir Singh are the other two striking options for Igor Stimac but Chhetri will be the key factor against Cambodia.

However for Chhetri to score goals he needs to overcome the challenge from Cambodian skipper Soeuy Visal who will be marshalling the defence. Visal is known to handle pressure situations quite well and he will look to lead the team from the front against a very strong Indian attack.

AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers: India vs Cambodia match details

The India vs Cambodia AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers match is set to be played on Wednesday, June 8 at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, also known as the Salt Lake Stadium. The match is scheduled to kick-off at 8:30 pm IST.