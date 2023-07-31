After Al Hilal, 5-time Premier League winner enter the bid for Kylian Mbappe: Report

There won't be a dearth of offers for Kylian Mbappe, who openly reiterated his desire to not extend his current Paris Saint-Germain contract. The French superstar has been the blue-eyed boy of PSG, but recent events have had a lasting effect on their relationship, as it seems. PSG's stance has always been to renew Mbappe's stay, but the club has reportedly clarified that the player needs to be sold if they fail to trigger the extension clause.

Kylian Mbappe is being eyed by Chelsea: Reports

If reports are to be believed, Chelsea is eyeing a mega move for Kylian Mbappe. The Blues have seen several players arrive at Stamford Bridge since the takeover by the Todd Boehly-led consortium. The West Londoners are planning to enter the negotiations for Mbappe by offering a player-plus-cash deal.

31st July remains the deadline for triggering the one-year option but given the current scenario, the player doesn't have any intention to trigger the extension. PSG reportedly accepted a bid of €300 million from Saudi Pro League side Al-Hilal, but Mbappe declined the opportunity to follow in the footsteps of his idol Cristiano Ronaldo, who joined Al-Nassr earlier this year.

Chelsea will not take part in the Champions League next season

Chelsea's inability to take part in the Champions League could be a hindrance in the move as the 24-year-old is yet to prove his credentials in the premier European competition. It would take a huge convincing from Chelsea to acquire the service of the French superstar.

Recently, Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino insisted it's a precarious situation for them. "I need to be conscious, I cannot talk because everything that you talk is too much noise, it is a very delicate situation and it is a situation they need to fix in Paris with Kylian, Kylian with PSG."

Mbappe reportedly has his heart set on a move to Real Madrid on a free transfer, but Chelsea might scupper the deal as it stands.