After Germany, Belgium Min Now Spotted Wearing 'One Love' Armband At World Cup In Qatar

German and Belgian ministers Hadja Lahbib and Nancy Faeser were spotted wearing the ‘OneLove’ armband while watching their respective countries play at the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar. Heading into the prestigious tournament in Qatar, several European nations declared their captains will be wearing the ‘OneLove’ armband in support of the LGBTQ community at the World Cup. However, as the tournament kicked off, FIFA banned players from sporting the armband and declared anyone who doesn’t abide by its guidelines would be booked and shown a yellow card.

Belgium's Hadja Lahbib, who was in attendance at the Khalifa International Stadium, found herself in the headlines for wearing the ‘OneLove’ armband. Hadja later took to her official Twitter handle and shared a picture from the game, while captioning it, “My heart goes out to our Red Devils!”.

De tout cœur avec les Diables rouges!



🇧🇪



My heart goes out to our Red Devils!



🇧🇪



Mijn hart gaat uit naar onze Rode Duivels!



— Hadja Lahbib (@hadjalahbib) November 23, 2022

At the same time, Germany's Nancy Faeser who was in attendance, found herself in the headlines for wearing the ‘OneLove’ armband. She also posted a picture of herself wearing the armband with ‘#OneLove’ as the caption.

Japan stuns Germany, Spain dazzles in 7-0 demolition

Meanwhile, Germany suffered a major upset during the Group E match as they went from leading the match by 1-0 to losing it by 2-1 in the end. Japan made the headlines for their stunning performances and defeating one of the strongest teams in their group. With the victory, Japan finished second in the group standings and received praise from all corners of the sporting world.

On the other hand, Belgium went on to win defeat Canada by 1-0 in the Group F match, which was played at the Ahmed bin Ali Stadium. Michy Batshuayi scored for the Belgian team in the 44th minute, which served as the match-winning difference. Belgium currently tops the Group F points table, after Croatia vs Morocco ended in a goalless draw.

The day ended with Spain reaching the top of the Group E standings, while Japan found itself in the second spot, with the German side dropping to third. Germany will face Spain on November 28 in their next game, before clashing against Costa Rica on December 2.

For Belgium, they will be up against Morocco on November 27, before clashing against Croatia on December 1 in their last group stage game.