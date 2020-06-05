After Mohun Bagan's Shift To ISL; AIFF Invites Bid For New I-league Club To Fill 10th Spot

The All India Football Federation (AIFF), on Friday, invited bids for new clubs that would take part in the next season of the Hero I-League from 2020-21. The tender notice issued by the governing body says that a club operating in the tournament will have the opportunity to compete in Asian Football Confederation (AFC) club competitions, provided they meet the qualifications. The AIFF’s tender notice includes the names of several cities like New Delhi, Ranchi, Jaipur, Jodhpur, Bhopal, Lucknow, Ahmedabad among others.

I-League winners Mohun Bagan will be moving to the Indian Super League (ISL) after its merger with ATK. Rumpurs of East Bengla following suit are also rife which means the I-League tourney would be reduced to just 8 sides.

