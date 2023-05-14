After Pele and Maradona, Lionel Messi's teammate from FIFA World Cup 2022 to visit Kolkata

Emiliano Martinez, who made waves with his shot-stopping skills during the FIFA World Cup 2022 and celebratory antics after the tournament is set to arrive in India. The Argentina goalkeeper will make a promotional visit to the hub of Indian football, Kolkata, in late June or early July. Satradu Dutta yet again plays a key role in bringing an international football figure to India.

Martinez met with Satradu Dutta, who was crucial in bringing football icons Pele and Diego Maradona to Kolkata and planned for his promotional visit to West Bengal's capital city. Pele in the 1970s and Maradona in late 2008 both visited the subcontinent and chose Kolkata as their destination. There are no international football matches in June. During that time, Martinez will travel to India and Kolkata.

"Tentative dates for the visit are June 20-21 or July 1-3. Everything has been signed and we will decide the exact dates in a day or two. Tomorrow, we will do a small photo shoot," Dutta, a sports promoter and business consultant based in Kolkata, said. "I am delighted that after much effort Martinez will visit Kolkata end of June. With all Argentina fans eagerly waiting, this will be something special for the City of Joy." Dutta told PTI.

Emiliona Martinez, a known figure

Martinez was a vital component in Argentina's World Cup victory in Doha in 2022, led by Lionel Messi. He saved two penalty shots in a difficult quarterfinal match against the Netherlands, and he did the same in the final against France. He also prompted criticism for his post-trophy celebration and taunting of France's Kylian Mbappe, with many calling him out for his "unsportsmanlike behaviour."

Martinez, 30, who presently plays for Aston Villa in the English Premier League, was crowned the World Cup's top custodian. He was also nominated for the same award in the 2021 Copa America, which Argentina won undewr Lionel Messi. Pele, Maradona, Dunga, Cafu, and Lothar Matthaus are among the World Cup champions who have visited Kolkata, but they did so after retiring from the game. Martinez is the first football star to visit Kolkata immediately following his World Cup victory. Argentina's massive fan base in Kolkata is eagerly awaiting Messi's team's star's arrival.