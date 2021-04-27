AGMK Vs HLL Dream11: AGMK Vs Al Hilal Prediction, Team, Fantasy Football Top Picks

Uzbekistan Super League outfit AGMK will next take on Saudi Pro League outfit Al Hilal at the Prince Faisal Bin Fahd Stadium in Saudi Arabia with each side hoping to advance into the knockout stages of the AFC Champions League. The match is scheduled to kick off at 10:00 PM local time on Tuesday, April 27 (12:30 AM IST on Wednesday, April 28). Here is our AGMK vs HLL Dream11 prediction, top picks and AGMK vs HLL Dream11 team for the much-awaited match.

AGMK vs HLL match preview

AGMK arrive into this match on the back of a 3-1 defeat to Arabian Gulf League side Shabab Al-Ahli thanks to a goal each from Hareb Abdullah, Carlos Eduardo de Oliveira Alves and Ahmed Al Attas. Consequently, Mirjalol Qosimov's men are last in Group A standings with four points, three points behind Group A leaders FC Istiklol. The biggest concern for AGMK is the number of goals conceded as they have already conceded nine goals in four games.

On the other hand, Al Hilal began their AFC Champions League tournament on a positive note as they managed to win two games and draw the third. However, Rogério Micale's side suffered a brutal 4-1 defeat in their last match against FC Istiklol. As a result, Al Hilal dropped into second place in the Group A standings, only behind FC Istiklol on goal difference. Hence, Al Hilal will be in desperate need of a win to keep their hopes alive of moving into the knockout stages of the AFC Champions League.

AGMK vs HLL predicted starting line-up

AGMK: Sukhrob Sultonov, Akramzhon Komilov, Sardor Rakhmanov, Boburbek Yuldashov, Dilshod Akhmadaliev, Sanzhar Shaakhmedov, Jovan Dokic, Sanzhar Tursunov, Murod Toshmatov, Alvin Fortes, Aleksandr Kasyan

Al Hilal: Abdullah Al-Mayuf, Mohamed Al-Breik, Mohamed Jahfali, Yasser Al-Shahrani, Muteb Al-Mufarrij, Mohamed Kanno, Abdullah Otayf, Salem Al Dawsari, Luciano Vietto, Bafetimbi Gomis, Andre Carrillo

AGMK vs HLL top picks

AGMK: Alvin Fortes

Al Hilal: Bafetimbi Gomis, Andre Carrillo

AGMK vs HLL Dream11 team

Goalkeeper: Abdullah Al-Mayuf

Defenders: Mohamed Al-Breik, Akramzhon Komilov, Mohamed Jahfali, Yasser Al-Shahrani

Midfielders: Salem Al Dawsari, Luciano Vietto, Sanzhar Shaakhmedov, Murod Toshmatov

Forward: Bafetimbi Gomis, Alvin Fortes

AGMK vs HLL Dream11 prediction

Considering the recent form of the two teams, our prediction is that Al Hilal will come out on top in this contest.

Note: The above AGMK vs HLL Dream11 prediction, AGMK vs HLL match prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The AGMK vs HLL Dream11 team and AGMK vs HLL Dream11 top picks does not guarantee a positive result.