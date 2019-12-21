AJA Vs DEH Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Match Details

Dutch Eredivisie leaders Ajax take on struggling ADO Den Haag on Matchday 18 of the league at the Johan Cruyff Arena on Sunday, December 22 at 4 PM IST. The defending champions will enter the match as heavy favourites to bag all three points as ADO Den Haag will be the underdogs. The visitors are winless in their last 7 league games and will be desperate to end their dry run against the high-flying Ajax squad. Here is the AJA vs DEH Dream11 prediction.
Also Read | Wayne Rooney and wife Coleen’s £20 million Cheshire mansion and its secrets
👉 Zondag— ADO Den Haag 🔰 (@ADODenHaag) December 18, 2019
⚽ #ajaADO
💪 #AllesGeven pic.twitter.com/DhgrJb1eO5
Also Read | LaLiga Matchday 18: Real Betis take on Atletico; Real Madrid play Athletic Club
Ajax squad: Bruno Varela, Andre Onana, Dominik Kotarski, Kjell Scherpen, Perr Schuurs, Joël Veltman, Edson Álvarez, Kik Pierie, Noussair Mazraoui, Daley Blind, Lisandro Martínez, Sergiño Dest, Nicolás Tagliafico, Donny van de Beek, Carel Eiting, Dusan Tadic, Quincy Promes, Siem De Jong, Razvan Marin, Zakaria Labyad, Jurgen Ekkelenkamp, Noa Lang, Ryan Gravenberch, David Neres, Klaas-Jan Huntelaar, Hakim Ziyech, Lassina Traore and Hassane Bandé.
Den Haag squad: Dion Malone, Tom Beugelsdijk, Robert Zwinkels, Robin Polley, Wilfried Kannon, Aaron Meijers, Danny Bakker, Shaquille Pinas, Erik Falkenburg, Elson Hooi, Thijmen Goppel, Tomas Necid, Donny Gorter, Lex Immers, John Goossens, Yahya Boussakou, Delano Ladan, Dehninio Muringen, Lorenzo van Kleef, Mike Havekotte, Nick Kuipers, Maarten Rieder, Abdenasser El Khayati, Milan van Ewijk, Mats van Kins, Michiel Kramer and Pawel Cibicki.
Also Read | Cristiano Ronaldo reveals the fascinating story behind the origin of 'Siii' celebration
In the mood for some goals?— AFC Ajax (@AFCAjax) December 20, 2019
⚽ David Neres
⚽ Nico Tagliafico
⚽ Matthijs de Ligt
⚽ Donny van de Beek
⚽ Kasper Dolberg#ajaado pic.twitter.com/13jRNFD9jd
Also Read | Mesut Ozil removed from PES 2020 after comments on China’s treatment of Uighur Muslims
Goalkeeper: Andre Onana
Defenders: Joel Veltman, Edson Alvarez, Wilfried Kanon, Nicolás Tagliafico
Midfielders: Donny van de Beek, Quincy Promes, Shaquille Pinas, Erik Falkenburg
Forwards: Dusan Tadic (Captain), Hakim Ziyech (Vice-Captain)
Ajax start as favourites to win the match.
Also Read | Mikel Arteta's Arsenal appointment opposed by Aubameyang, but not the player