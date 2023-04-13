Al Nassr Sack Manager Rudi Garcia After Alleged Rift With Cristiano Ronaldo

Al Nassr have announced they have parted ways with manager Rudi Garcia with mutual agreement. Pressure was piling on the former AS Roma manager as there were reports of his broken relationship with the Al-Nassr players and an alleged rift with Cristiano Ronaldo. U19 coach, Dinko Jelicic has been handed the interim charge as of now.

AL-Nassr sack Rudi Garcia following reports of feud with Cristiano Ronaldo

Al-Nassr drew with Al-Faiha in their last Saudi Pro League game which opened a three points gap between them and the league topper Al-Ittihad. The Saudi club has confirmed the development with an official statement. "We can announce that our U19 coach, Mr. Dinko Jelicic will be the new head coach for the first team. Good luck, Mr. Dinko.

