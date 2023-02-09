A last-gasp Cristiano Ronaldo equaliser helped Al Nassr to restore parity in their last match against Al Fateh and they will aim to bounce back when they take on Al Wehda at the King Abdul Aziz Stadium. Ronaldo netted his first goal in the Saudi Pro League and all eyes will be on the five times Champions League winner.

Cristiano Ronaldo hasn't been at his best this season as goals have not been kind to him. The former Manchester United forward joined Al Nassr on a two-year contract and he still can change the results of the match single-handedly. He showed a glimpse of his brilliance as he converted from the spot in the last match and with Al Nassr topping the Saudi Pro League table they would try to widen their gap with the other title challengers.

Al Nassr's main challenge will be to fight with their own inconsistency as they have not been at their best and Al Wehda does have the armoury to jolt severe damage to their title ambitions.

Where is the Al Wehda vs Al Nassr match being held?

The match between Al Wehda vs Al Nassr will be played at King Abdul Aziz Stadium.

When will Al Wehda vs Al Nassr Saudi League match begin?

The match between Al Wehda vs Al Nassr will begin at 11.00 PM IST.

How to watch the live telecast of Al Wehda vs Al Nassr, a Saudi Pro League match in India?

The Saudi Pro League match between Al Wehda vs Al Nassr will not be broadcasted in India.

How do I watch online live streaming of the Saudi Pro League match between Al Wehda vs Al Nassr?

The Saudi Pro League match between Al Wehda vs Al Nassr will not be live-streamed in India. However, fans in India can watch the match via the OTT app Shahid-MBC.

How to watch the live streaming of the Al Wehda vs Al Nassr match in US and UK?

Football fans in the United Kingdom (UK) and United States (US) can also enjoy the live streaming of the Al Wehda vs Al Nassr match on Shahid.