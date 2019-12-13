ALA Vs LEG Dream11 LaLiga Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Match Details

Deportivo Alaves will host relegation-threatened CD Leganes at the Mendizorozza Stadium on Friday, December 13, 2019. The home team are without a win in their last six games against Leganes in the Spanish LaLiga (Draws 4, Losses 2). Leganes, on the other hand, have not won against Alaves in their last 9 away matches in the league. Alaves strikers - Lucas Perez (8) and Joselu (6) - are both in good touch in front of the goal this season and will spearhead the attack for their team once again on Friday evening. Leganes have just 9 points from 16 games and are in desperate need for a win if they want to remain in the LaLiga next season. Here is our ALA vs LEG Dream11 prediction along with squad news and updates.

ALA vs LEG: Deportivo Alaves players step up preparation for LaLiga Matchday 17

ALA vs LEG predicted line-ups

Deportivo Alaves predicted line-up (4-4-2):

Fernando Pacheco (GK), Martin, Ximo Navarro, Rodrigo Ely, Ruben Duarte, Aleix Vidal, Manu Garcia, Pere Pons, Luis Rioja, Joselu, Lucas Perez.

Leganes predicted line-up (5-3-2):

Pichu Cuellar (GK), Rosales, Rodri Tarin, Awaziem, Bustinza, Silva, Oscar Rodriguez, Ruben Perez, Roque Mesa, Braithwaite, En-Nesyri.

ALA vs LEG: Leganes employ interesting practice drill ahead of Alaves clash

ALA vs LEG Dream11 top picks and prediction

Goalkeeper: Fernando Pacheco

Defenders: Rosales, Rodrigo Ely, Rodri Tain, Bustinza Silva

Midfielders: Roque Mesa, Ruben Duarte, Aleix Vidal (VC)

Forwards: Joselu, Lucas Perez (C), M Braithwaite

Alaves start as favourites to win the match.

Note - The ALA vs LEG Dream11 predictions are our own and do not guarantee positive results in your games.

