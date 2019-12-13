ALA Vs LEG Dream11 LaLiga Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Match Details

Deportivo Alaves will host relegation-threatened CD Leganes at the Mendizorozza Stadium on Friday, December 13, 2019. The home team are without a win in their last six games against Leganes in the Spanish LaLiga (Draws 4, Losses 2). Leganes, on the other hand, have not won against Alaves in their last 9 away matches in the league. Alaves strikers - Lucas Perez (8) and Joselu (6) - are both in good touch in front of the goal this season and will spearhead the attack for their team once again on Friday evening. Leganes have just 9 points from 16 games and are in desperate need for a win if they want to remain in the LaLiga next season. Here is our ALA vs LEG Dream11 prediction along with squad news and updates.
🌡️ Everything ready for #AlavésLeganés ❄️ pic.twitter.com/UwKrNz3B14— Deportivo Alavés (@Alaves) December 12, 2019
Deportivo Alaves predicted line-up (4-4-2):
Fernando Pacheco (GK), Martin, Ximo Navarro, Rodrigo Ely, Ruben Duarte, Aleix Vidal, Manu Garcia, Pere Pons, Luis Rioja, Joselu, Lucas Perez.
Leganes predicted line-up (5-3-2):
Pichu Cuellar (GK), Rosales, Rodri Tarin, Awaziem, Bustinza, Silva, Oscar Rodriguez, Ruben Perez, Roque Mesa, Braithwaite, En-Nesyri.
📹 Ataca! Defiende! Marca! Corre! Intensidad! Vaaaaaaaaaaaamos Legaaaaaaaa!!!!— C.D. Leganés (@CDLeganes) December 12, 2019
💪➡️#AlavésLeganés pic.twitter.com/LlKjJQV9uQ
Goalkeeper: Fernando Pacheco
Defenders: Rosales, Rodrigo Ely, Rodri Tain, Bustinza Silva
Midfielders: Roque Mesa, Ruben Duarte, Aleix Vidal (VC)
Forwards: Joselu, Lucas Perez (C), M Braithwaite
Alaves start as favourites to win the match.
Note - The ALA vs LEG Dream11 predictions are our own and do not guarantee positive results in your games.
