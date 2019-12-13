The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

ALA Vs LEG Dream11 LaLiga Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Match Details

Football News

Deportivo Alaves host Leganes CD on December 13 in the Spanish LaLiga. Here is our ALA vs LEG Dream11 prediction along with other squad updates and news.

Written By Daniel Arambur | Mumbai | Updated On:
ala vs leg dream11

Deportivo Alaves will host relegation-threatened CD Leganes at the Mendizorozza Stadium on Friday, December 13, 2019. The home team are without a win in their last six games against Leganes in the Spanish LaLiga (Draws 4, Losses 2). Leganes, on the other hand, have not won against Alaves in their last 9 away matches in the league. Alaves strikers - Lucas Perez (8) and Joselu (6) - are both in good touch in front of the goal this season and will spearhead the attack for their team once again on Friday evening. Leganes have just 9 points from 16 games and are in desperate need for a win if they want to remain in the LaLiga next season. Here is our ALA vs LEG Dream11 prediction along with squad news and updates.

Also Read | Jose Mourinho wants a rematch with Bayern Munich, this time with a 'proper' team

ALA vs LEG: Deportivo Alaves players step up preparation for LaLiga Matchday 17

Also Read | Champions League: Possible opponents for Liverpool, Tottenham, Manchester City and Chelsea

ALA vs LEG predicted line-ups

Deportivo Alaves predicted line-up (4-4-2): 
Fernando Pacheco (GK), Martin, Ximo Navarro, Rodrigo Ely, Ruben Duarte, Aleix Vidal, Manu Garcia, Pere Pons, Luis Rioja, Joselu, Lucas Perez.

Leganes predicted line-up (5-3-2):
Pichu Cuellar (GK), Rosales, Rodri Tarin, Awaziem, Bustinza, Silva, Oscar Rodriguez, Ruben Perez, Roque Mesa, Braithwaite, En-Nesyri.

Also Read | Champions League: Memphis Depay is 'furious' over donkey banner aimed at teammate

ALA vs LEG: Leganes employ interesting practice drill ahead of Alaves clash

Also Read | West Ham stadium announcer hilariously confuses Arsenal's Matteo Guendouzi for David Luiz

ALA vs LEG Dream11 top picks and prediction

Goalkeeper: Fernando Pacheco

Defenders: Rosales, Rodrigo Ely, Rodri Tain, Bustinza Silva

Midfielders: Roque Mesa, Ruben Duarte, Aleix Vidal (VC)

Forwards: Joselu, Lucas Perez (C), M Braithwaite

Alaves start as favourites to win the match.

Note - The ALA vs LEG Dream11 predictions are our own and do not guarantee positive results in your games.

Also Read | Ronaldinho, Neymar and Lionel Messi hooked on to football-table tennis game called teqball

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
SOREN DEFENDS SAFFRON RAPE COMMENT
'OPPN PARTIES INSTIGATING PROTESTS'
WHO IS CURRENTLY US PRESIDENT?
DELHI POLICE REQUESTS PROTESTERS
'WINNING MAKES ME HAPPY': ANAND
ANAND CREDITS TECH FOR CHESS BOOST