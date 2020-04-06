Alan Shearer Takes Dig At Liverpool Over Controversial Furlough Plan During UK Lockdown

Professional Footballers Association (PFA) officials and England's Secretary of State for Health and Social Care Matt Hancock had urged Premier League clubs to 'do their part' in the war against coronavirus. A Premier League wage cut was anticipated by football experts due to the cancellation of games last month. However, Liverpool, Tottenham and Newcastle's decision to place certain members of staff on furlough during the ongoing lockdown has not gone down well with football fans across the UK.

Alan Shearer urges UK citizens to stay home and help the NHS save lives

This message is vital. Stay at home. Protect your health service. Save lives.#WeAreOneTeam pic.twitter.com/VY4hlNjdlc — Premier League (@premierleague) April 5, 2020

Premier League wage cut

Alan Shearer aims coronavirus dig at Liverpool over controversial furlough plan

In his column for The Sun, Alan Shearer took a dig at the likes of Liverpool and Tottenham, accusing them of not helping out the community in a time of crisis. Shearer mocked clubs whp are increasingly placing their staff on furlough leave. Shearer could sympathise with the likes of Burnley and Norwich City, who might run out of money by the end of the summer. However, he said that the crisis is no excuse for bigger clubs to not step up because it doesn't hold true for them.

The former Blackburn and Newcastle striker further went on to accuse certain top-flight clubs such as Liverpool for using the UK government's furlough scheme to maximise their profits. Shearer opined that furloughing was clearly brought in to help smaller businesses who are really going to be struggling in terms of not having something to go back to. It was not designed to help companies who have made millions and millions of pounds over the last few years.

Alan Shearer helping raise funds to support the NHS

The nation will tune in to the eAintree Grand National at 17:15 on ITV today and @AlanShearer is ready!



Remember all profits made on this race will be donated to NHS Charities. Click the link below for full details:👇 https://t.co/UJ9WuC6bbl pic.twitter.com/zZcz53rjMC — Coral (@Coral) April 4, 2020

