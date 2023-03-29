Alex Ferguson And Arsene Wenger Became 1st Managers To Be Inducted Into EPL Hall Of Fame

Former Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson and former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger have been inducted into the Premier League Hall of Fame. Ferguson led United to a record 13 Premier League titles and no other managers have even managed to come close to his record. Both became the first managers to be conferred prestigious acclaim in the UK.

Ferguson took the helm of the Red Devils in 1986 and retired in 2013 which happened to be United's last Premier League title. The Premier League giants have shown some good promises this season and have already lifted the Carabao Cup under the tutelage of Erik ten Hag.

Two legends who helped define the Premier League.



Sir Alex Ferguson and Arsene Wenger are the first two inductees of the 2023 #PLHallOfFame pic.twitter.com/fwgwtst5c3 — Premier League (@premierleague) March 29, 2023

The Scottish recorded 528 wins from 810 matches in the English top flight and is pretty delighted to receive the honours. "I'm truly delighted to be inducted into the Premier League Hall of Fame. It's an honour when you receive recognition like this.

"However, it's not just about me as a person. It's about the job at Manchester United and the bond we had over many years, so I'm also proud for the club, the staff and my players.

"My job was to send the fans home happy. United's history and my own expectations were the things that drove me and I then had to try and develop all my players with the same expectations and make sure we could go out and achieve them.

"I feel Arsene is a very worthy inductee as he transformed Arsenal Football Club fantastically. They became a tough team to compete with and we both wanted to win, which motivated us further.

"Through the years since retirement, we'd go for dinner together in a little restaurant he knows well in Switzerland. He is a really interesting man and I enjoy his company, but it is still my job to pick the wine!"

For Wenger, Arsenal haven't had a decorated manager since his retirement as the only "invincible" Premier League title came under his watch. The legendary French is regarded as one of the stalwarts in the Premier League and after Ferguson he certainly is the next big thing in the managerial circuit.

The former Gunners gaffer said, "I am very grateful to have been selected for the Premier League Hall of Fame.

"We always wanted to give something special to the fans and when you have players capable of remarkable things, the most important thing for me is the obligation of perfection.

"I'd like to be known as someone who loved Arsenal, who respected the values of the club and left it in a position where it can grow and become even bigger.

"To share this with Sir Alex is a great honour for me. It's like two boxers, you fight like mad and go the distance together. At the end of the day, you have respect and it will be a great opportunity to meet with him, share a good bottle of wine and memories of our old battles."