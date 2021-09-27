Alex Ferguson Compares Cristiano Ronaldo's Return To Caesar; 'I Came, I Saw, I Conquered'

Legendary Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson once again revealed his admiration and respect for Cristiano Ronaldo after the Portuguese international demonstrated an outstanding performance against Newcastle United. Ronaldo, who was making his second Manchester United debut on the day, scored a brace to help the team win 4-1.

The former United boss was there in the stands on the day and compared the five-time Ballon d'Or winner's return to Old Trafford to Julius Caesar's entrance into Rome.

Ferguson compares Ronaldo's return to Caesar returning to Rome

While appearing on a special episode of the UTD Podcast, Sir Alex Ferguson compared Cristiano Ronaldo's triumphant return to Old Trafford to Julius Caesar returning to Rome after his conquests. The legendary Manchester United boss said, "It's fantastic. You saw on that Saturday that it was like Caesar entering Rome after victory. I came, I saw, I conquered. It was fantastic."

Mutual respect between Sir Alex and @Cristiano 🤝#MUFC — Manchester United (@ManUtd) September 26, 2021

Ferguson went on to commend Ronaldo's incredible skill that helped him win tremendous amounts of glory around the world, and also bag five Ballon d'Ors. The former United boss said that Ronaldo's 'learning process was very quick' and that he 'was born with a desire' to win.

Ferguson says Ronaldo joining Real Madrid was not a surprise

With Real Madrid having established themselves as the team to beat in Europe, Sir Alex Ferguson said that he was not surprised that Cristiano Ronaldo would join the La Liga giants. Speaking on the UTD Podcast, he said that Ronaldo always had a dream to play for Madrid, and once he reached there, it was not a surprise that he would become one of the best players in the world.

Speaking of Madrid's success, he said, "To be fair to Real, they are one club that has produced world-class players for years and years and won the European cup so many times, 13 or something."

Manchester United's next challenge is against Villarreal

Manchester United will next face Villarreal in the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday night. The match is scheduled to take place at Old Trafford and will commence live at 12:30 AM IST on September 30. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side will hope to bounce back after suffering two back to back losses against West Ham (EFL Cup) and Aston Villa (Premier League).