Alex Ferguson Reveals 3 AM Phone Call From Klopp As German Wins LMA Manager Of The Year

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp's efforts with the Reds throughout the season was lauded with his coronation as the LMA Manager of the Year. The German tactician guided Liverpool to their first league title in 30 years. Klopp, in fact, called up Manchester United icon Sir Alex Ferguson at 3 am after winning his maiden Premier League title. He was the frontrunner to win the much-acclaimed LMA Manager of the Year award ahead of Pep Guardiola.

Klopp crowned LMA Manager of the Year award, Ferguson sends out message

Just the goat Sir Alex Ferguson paying tribute to Jurgen Klopp for winning the Premier League! Respect! 🙌🏻 pic.twitter.com/USnF3qcEuY — Transfer Hub 📝 (@FootbalIhub) July 27, 2020

Alex Ferguson sent out a video message for Klopp for winning the award named after the former Man United manager. Ferguson lauded Klopp in the video saying, "Jurgen Klopp, fantastic, I speak about Leeds United 16 years in the Championship, Liverpool 30 years since winning the league. Incredible. Really thoroughly deserved. The performance level of your team was outstanding. Your personality went right through the whole club. I think it was a marvellous performance."

Sir Alex Ferguson 'forgives' Klopp

Sir Alex Ferguson jokingly said that he will forgive Klopp for waking him up at three in the morning to inform him that he'd won the Premier League. Ferguson asserted that Klopp did deserve the title. Klopp too could not hide his excitement on being crowned as the LMA Manager of the Year. The former Dortmund boss stated that he was 'absolutely' delighted. The Liverpool manager said he was pleased with the names who have won the trophy in the past, mentioning the likes of Bill Shankly, Bob Paisley, Joe Fagan and Kenny Dalglish.

Klopp recalls first meeting with Ferguson

Klopp went on to assert that he admires Alex Ferguson for his achievements with Man United. He recalled that Fergie was the first Premier League manager he ever met, and they clicked since the first meeting itself. He described the meeting as similar to meeting the Pope.

Jürgen Klopp wins the Sir Alex Ferguson Trophy for the LMA Manager of the Year



➡️https://t.co/vOvdqRg5O7 pic.twitter.com/UOwOa2J7bY — LMA (@LMA_Managers) July 27, 2020

That moment, he never thought he'd receive a trophy named after the Scottish legend. Klopp's success in the Premier League made him the ideal choice to win the LMA Manager of the Year award. Liverpool won the Premier League title with a massive 23-point lead over second-placed Manchester City, which in itself is a record in the competition.

Image courtesy: Liverpool/Man United Twitter