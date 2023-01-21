Alex Ferguson Welcomes Jurgen Klopp To The 1000 Club: 'One Of The Most Gifted Managers'

Legendary Premier League manager Sir Alex Ferguson has sent an outstanding message to Liverpool coach Jurgen Klopp ahead of the German's 1000th game in charge. The former Manchester United coach explained how Klopp is an inspiration to anyone who hopes to make a career in football management.

Alex Ferguson sends heartwarming message to Klopp

As quoted by Sky Sports News, Sir Alex Ferguson sent a classy message to Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp via the League Manager's Association (LMA). The 81-year-old wrote, "I'm delighted to welcome Jurgen Klopp to the LMA 1000 club. Jurgen is undoubtedly one of the most gifted managers in world football and the dedication and passion that Jurgen brings to the role are inspiring to anyone aspiring to a career in football management."

In his statement, the legendary Manchester United manager also added, "The many trophies he has already won in his career, including in recent seasons the Champions League and Premier League with Liverpool, confirm his status amongst football's elite." Since his arrival at Anfield in October 2015, Klopp has changed the fortunes of Liverpool around as he has won every major trophy at the club barring the UEFA Europa League.

Sir Alex Ferguson welcomes Jurgen Klopp to the 1000 club 🙌✨ pic.twitter.com/XS95HyHNwg — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) January 20, 2023

Klopp feels 'blessed' ahead of his 1000th managerial game

While speaking in his pre-match press conference ahead of Liverpool's Premier League clash against Chelsea, Jurgen Klopp said (as quoted by liverpoolfc.com), "I have done the job I love for the clubs I love. I am blessed, 100 percent. That’s what I feel. I’ve never thought about these kinds of numbers. I never thought I would be allowed to do it [manage] for that long. But somehow, it went really quickly. You have to work through 22 years and then you can somehow arrive there."

Speaking of his feelings ahead of his 1000th game in charge, Klopp added, "This week people told me that it [the 1,000th game] will happen. It keeps coming up, then [I thought about] the start at Mainz, the start at Dortmund, the start here… When you come in, you never know how it will go and I was really lucky with all the things that happened. It is a crazy number, honesty, 1,000. The beard is now really grey!"