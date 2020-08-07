Alexis Sanchez Earned £6.12m Per Goal, £3.4m Per Assist And £680k Per Game At Man United

After days of negotiations, Manchester United and Inter Milan have agreed to settle on the Alexis Sanchez transfer to San Siro on a permanent basis. The striker moved to the Serie A giants last June on a season-long loan and has since impressed at the club, forcing them to sign him permanently. With the Alexis Sanchez transfer now officially confirmed by Man United, a surprising stat has revealed the Chilean international’s sensational numbers off the field at Old Trafford.

Solskjaer confirms Alexis Sanchez to Inter move

Before the official confirmation by Man United, manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer had himself revealed that a deal had been agreed between the two clubs. Solskjaer, whose side progressed to the quarter-final of the Europa League, claimed after the game that a deal had been agreed and an official announcement was slated for Thursday. His words stood the test of day.

Alexis Sanchez contract: Chilean striker earned £6.12m per goal

Sanchez had joined Man United in January 2018 with Henrikh Mkhitaryan moving to the Emirates. However, his career failed to take off at Old Trafford, with Sanchez often languishing on the bench. Despite managing 45 appearances, he netted just five times for the Red Devils.

Alexis Sanchez’s wage structure in Manchester was also lambasted by supporters of the club. The Chilean forward earned a mammoth £560,000-a-week in wages after his infamous piano-playing reveal. Calculating his wage structure to that of his numbers on the pitch, it turns out that the striker earned £6.12 million for every goal he scored for the Red Devils.

Alexis Sanchez contract: £3.4m per assist for Chilean

During his one-and-a-half season stint at Man United, Sanchez bagged seven assists. Factoring this number to his contract, it suggests that Sanchez earned £3.4 million per assist. Meanwhile, he earned a massive £680,000 for every game he played in a Man United shirt.

Apart from these figures, it has now been revealed that the striker has received a £9 million payout on his move to Inter Milan, with the Alexis Sanchez net worth already estimated at $38 million ($50 million) according to Celebrity Net Worth. Man United are said to be more than willing to pay the amount citing the fact that he still had two seasons left on his contract which would account for £50 million alone.

