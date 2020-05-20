Dele Alli Returns On A Bike As Son Heung-min And Co Arrive For Tottenham Training

Tottenham stars Dele Alli and Son Heung-Min were spotted arriving for their solo Tottenham training sessions on Tuesday, May 19. A few other Tottenham stars arriving at their Enfield training ground has further amplified the rumours of a potential Premier League return. English midfielder Dele Alli was seen riding his bike to Tottenham training while Son Heung-min flashed a peace sign upon returning for his solo training session.

Tottenham training: Dele Alli on bike

Dele Alli was all smiles while returning to Tottenham training as the midfielder was spotted arriving at the Enfield training centre on his bike. Jan Vertonghen and Lucas Moura were among others who arrived at the Enfield training centre on Tuesday to complete their solo training sessions. Dele Alli returning to training was a big boost for Tottenham as they feared the events of last week might have had a negative impact on the 24-year-old. Dele Alli was the victim of a robbery at his home in London.

Tottenham training: Dele Alli on bike glad to return

Despite the unfortunate incidents of last week, Dele Alli looked in good spirits while returning to training on Tuesday on his two-wheeler, posing for a few snaps in the sunshine. The English star took to Instagram to update the 'Dele Alli on bike' picture and captioned the post, “Missed this place! Feeling blessed”. Here is the image of Dele Alli on a bike arriving for training at Tottenham.

Son Heung-min returns to Tottenham training

Tottenham fans were also glad to see South Korean superstar Son Heung-min at the Enfield training ground on Tuesday. Son-Heung-min only recently returned to the UK following three weeks of military training in his homeland. The 27-year-old held up a peace sign with while clicking a selfie at the Enfield training ground.

Premier League return: Project Restart

With Premier League's Project Restart, the UK Government has reportedly outlined plans to resume football by June 12. A number of Premier League stars have raised concerns about the potential Premier League return as the coronavirus threat still looms large. However, with Tottenham training sessions and other Premier League clubs resuming training, a Premier League return seems imminent.

