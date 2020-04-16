Amazon One Of The Contenders For Tottenham Hotspur Stadium Naming Rights: Report

Tottenham Hotspur have been in the news over the past couple of weeks after their decision to furlough non-playing staff made the news. The North London club reversed the decision earlier this week after public outcry. Tottenham have also offered their world-class stadium to NHS workers amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic in the UK. The Tottenham Hotspur Stadium finished construction in late 2018 but was opened in 2019 after Spurs moved out from White Hart Lane in 2017.

Tottenham open stadium to NHS workers amid ongoing coronavirus pandemic

Yesterday, our stadium opened its doors to patients of @NorthMidNHS Women's Outpatient Services.



The clinic will operate Monday to Saturday and will see up to 70 patients visit every day, freeing up capacity at the hospital itself to treat patients with COVID-19 symptoms. pic.twitter.com/d0xAK9DcuS — Tottenham Hotspur (at 🏡) (@SpursOfficial) April 15, 2020

Amazon one of the contenders for Tottenham Hotspur Stadium naming rights

A report in Sportsmail claimed that Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy is in talks with Jeff Bezos, the world's richest man and the owner of Amazon, regarding the Tottenham Hotspur stadium naming rights deal. Amazon UK is rumoured to be the frontrunners for the bid in relation to Tottenham Hotspur stadium naming rights. Nike has also been linked with securing a deal for Tottenham Hotspur naming rights but nothing concrete has been revealed so far. Spurs head honcho Daniel Levy believes he could secure up to £25 million a season over at least 10 years for the naming rights deal. If such a deal goes through, it would be the most lucrative stadium agreement of its kind in modern sports history.

COVID-19 testing being conducted at Tottenham Hotspur stadium premises

The first images of the COVID-19 testing and swabbing operation taking place at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium for @NorthMidNHS staff, their families and dependents. #THFC ⚪️ #COYS — Tottenham Hotspur (at 🏡) (@SpursOfficial) April 15, 2020

