Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi clashed one more time in Riyadh on Thursday as Riyadh All-Star XI took on PSG in an exhibition match at the King Fahd Stadium in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The blockbuster match made every football fan become glued to their television screens as Ronaldo vs Messi clash was maybe taking place one last time. However, it was the presence of Indian superstar Amitabh Bachchan which got all the attention from Indian fans.

Amitabh Bacchan attends Ronaldo vs Messi match

Football fans in India were surprised to see the Indian film legend as chief guest for one of the popular matches of the year. Bachchan greeted both Ronaldo and Messi ahead of the match as he shook hands with every member of both the teams. He even got into a conversation with both Messi and Ronaldo. Here's how the Twitterati reacted to the news:-

Ronaldo vs Messi in Riyadh

Riyadh is where Ronaldo has decided to base possibly the final years of his storied career after signing a deal worth a reported $200 million-a-year to join Al Nassr.

The game against Messi and PSG offers a reminder of the Portugal international’s glory days before Ronaldo focuses on Al Nassr’s domestic title challenge and bid to qualify for the Asian Champions League.

The Messi-Ronaldo rivalry was never greater than when they played for Barcelona and Real Madrid, respectively, and their scoring feats saw the players dominate Spanish and European soccer.

The showdown with Messi in these circumstances would have been unthinkable just a year ago when Ronaldo was still scoring with regularity for an albeit struggling Manchester United team.

It will be Ronaldo’s first action in Saudi Arabia after serving a two-match suspension issued by the English Football Association for slapping a mobile phone out of the hand of a fan after a match between Man United and Everton last April.

Messi and Ronaldo have experienced vastly differing fortunes over the last 12 months. Messi finally won the World Cup with Argentina in December. Ronaldo was dropped by club and country, had his United contract terminated and eventually joined Al Nassr in one of the most surprising moves in soccer history.

(with AP inputs)