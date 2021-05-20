AND Vs BRU Dream11: Anderlecht Vs Club Brugge Prediction, Team And Top Picks 

Anderlecht welcome Club Brugge in their upcoming Belgian First Divison A Group Championship Round clash on Thursday, May 20. The match is set to be played at the Lotto Park in Brussel with the kickoff scheduled for 12:30 AM IST (Friday, May 21). Let's have a look at the AND Vs BRU Dream11 team, top picks, alongside other match details of this match.

AND Vs BRU Match Preview

RSC Anderlecht have not been at their best in the ongoing stages of the competition having failed to register a single win in the ongoing group stage matches. With four matches played, the hosts have played out three draws while losing one game so far. They will be eager to get back on the right track and bounce onto the winning ways by registering their first win against Club Brugge.

Club Brugge on the other hand managed to end their winless run by recording a narrow 2-1 win over Royal Antwerp in their previous outing. Currently slotted at the top of Group A, the visitors have recoding one win while playing out two draws and losing one game. They will be eager to continue on their winning run and aim to record their second win of the Group A match against RSC Anderlecht on Thursday.

RSC Anderlecht are set to miss out on two first-team players for the upcoming match as gaffer Vincent Kompany will have to make do without Abdoulay Diaby who remains sidelined following some a back niggle. Hannes Delcroix on the other hand is yet to recover from his Knee issue which has ruled him out for the match against Club Brugge and the rest of the ongoing season.

Club Brugge on the other hand will also be without the services of Youssouph Badji as he is not in contention due to a back injury. head coach Philippe Clement will be unable to call upon Federico Ricca as he remains in the treatment room recovering from Achilles tendon problems.

AND Vs BRU Dream11 Top Picks

Captain - B. Dost or L. Nmecha

Vice-Captain - R. Vormer or M. Ashimeru

AND Vs BRU Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper – W. Hahn

Defenders – E. Sobol, M. Miazga, B. Mechlele, M. Murillo

Midfielders –R. Vormer, M. Ashimeru, C. Sandra

Strikers –B. Dost, L. Nmecha, N. Lang

AND Vs BRU Dream11 Prediction

Both teams will be looking to find their strongest 11 and aim at walking away with the win on Thursday. Given the current form of both teams, we expect Club Brugge Club to edge out a victory over Anderlecht at the end of the 90 minutes.

Prediction- Anderlecht 1-2 Club Brugge

Note: The above AND Vs BRU Dream11 prediction, AND Vs BRU Dream11 Match Prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The AND Vs BRU Dream11 Team and AND Vs BRU Dream11 Top Picks does not guarantee a positive result