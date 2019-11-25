The Debate
The Debate
Andre Gomes Receives Heartwarming Message From A South Korean Supporter

Football News

Everton midfielder Andre Gomes' day has just got better after the Portuguese received a gift and a 'get well soon' message all the way from South Korea.

Andre Gomes

Everton midfielder Andre Gomes suffered a horrifying injury against Tottenham Hotspur at the beginning of November. The Portuguese could now miss the rest of the campaign after it was revealed that his injury was a fracture-dislocation in his ankle. But all is not so bad for Gomes after he received a touching message of support from a fan in South Korea.

Also Read | Andre Gomes Thanks Everton Supporters And Colleagues After Surgery

Premier League: Andre Gomes injury

As mentioned, Andre Gomes was involved in a horrifying collision with Tottenham Hotspur defender Serge Aurier after a push from South Korean Heung-Min Son. After the incident, players from both the teams were seen distraught. Gomes has since undergone successful surgery and is expected to be back fit ahead of the next campaign.

The Euro 2016 winner received a lot of support and positive motivation post the injury on social media from fans and colleagues. The midfielder himself thanked everyone for the overwhelming support he received. Now, a South Korean supporter called Chook Goo-In has sent a special box of treats and a message of goodwill to the stricken star all the way from Asia. It was indeed a sweet gesture from Goo-In, which sure brought a smile on the face of Andre Gomes. He shared the letter and the gift on his Instagram story.

Also Read | Son Heung-Min Talks About Andre Gomes Incident, Says He's Sorry

Andre Gomes injury update

Everton manager Marco Silva provides fresh Andre Gomes injury update

"Step by step. We have to be really patient with him. He has come here more often doing his rehabilitation, it will be a slow recovery but it is the moment to be patient and also to support him as well," Silva said.

Also Read | Cristiano Ronaldo Wishes Speedy Recovery To Portugal's Andre Gomes

Guess all Andre Gomes can do is Netflix and Chill

 

Also Read | Premier League: Everton's Andre Gomes Suffers Horror Ankle Injury

Published:
