Andres Iniesta Tips Xavi To Become Barcelona's Manager, Says 'he's Ready To Coach Barca'

Barcelona legend Andres Iniesta is confident that former teammate Xavi can take over the managerial role at the Nou Camp from Ronald Koeman as the pressure on the Dutch boss to deliver increases. Koeman is reportedly nearing being sacked, with rumours suggesting that Xavi is the frontrunner when it comes to replacing him. The Blaugrana have not had the best of records under the Dutchman as they currently sit eighth in the La Liga standings with eight points, five points behind El Clasico rivals Real Madrid, having played a game less.

Moreover, the Catalan giants suffered a demoralizing 3-0 defeat against Bayern Munich in the UEFA Champions League last week at home. Thomas Muller opened the scoring in the 34th minute, with Robert Lewandowski scoring a second-half brace to round-up an excellent performance.

Andres Iniesta confident Xavi can coach Barcelona

While speaking to Goal.com, Andres Iniesta said he is confident that Xavi can coach Barcelona as he has been preparing to take on this challenge. "I think so, yes. If you ask me if I imagine Xavi on the Barca bench. Above all, because he’s been preparing and training to coach Barca. He has the confidence to take on this challenge," said Iniesta.

On being asked if he would ever coach the Catalan giants, the Spanish midfielder said that he would consider it as he would love to return to the Nou Camp. He added that there are days he would want to coach, but with still continuing to play at the moment, it is hard for him to visualise anything else. However, he ended the interview by stating that he will 'think about (coaching) and see what the possibilities are.'

Ronald Koeman asks fans to remain patient with Barcelona

While speaking at a press conference, Barcelona boss Ronald Koeman read a statement, asking fans to be patient with the club. However, after reading the statement, he refused to take up any questions and walked out. Consequently of his decision to walk out, it seems that the pressure on him to deliver is increasing.

Ronald Koeman's statement to the press

🗣 @RonaldKoeman: “We are counting on your support in these difficult times”. pic.twitter.com/80HPPM4cKs — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) September 22, 2021