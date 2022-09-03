Andy Murray Compares Himself With Djokovic & Nadal: 'I'm Just Not Quite Capable Of...'

Former world number one Andy Murray insists his third-round US Open defeat to Matteo Berrettini is not a setback as he explained how his movement has slowed down in the past few years as compared to both Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal. The Brit suffered a 6-4, 6-4, 6-7 (1), 6-3 defeat to his Italian opponent.

Murray compares himself to Djokovic & Nadal

While speaking at his post-match press conference, Andy Murray said, "I've got a metal hip. It's not easy playing with that. It's really difficult. I'm surprised I'm still able to compete with guys that are right up at the top of the game. In matches like this, I'm really proud that I have worked myself into a position where I'm able to do that. I'm really disappointed that, you know, I didn't get over the line today. But, I get reminded like this is the first time you've made the third round here since 2016."

As for the difficulty he has had over the past six years, the 3-time Grand Slam Champion added, "It's been six years. It's been a difficult six years for me. It's been really hard. Although it's the first time I've only made the third round here, I'm really proud of the effort that I put in to get myself back into these positions. So I'm hoping that in the future I can go further, but considering, I did all right."

Murray then went on to compare his fitness to that of fellow rivals Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal by adding, "A lot of the things feel the same, but obviously, I'm just not quite capable of the sort of movement and physicality that I was five, six years ago. I think if you watch Rafa and Novak moving around the court now who are a similar age, I think they're moving pretty similar to how they were five, six years ago, whereas for me there's obviously been a bit of a drop-off there."

He concluded his comments by adding, "That can affect you in terms of how you have to play the points. Maybe you just don't track as many balls down as before. Maybe the reach isn't just quite as much as it was. But in terms of the shots and everything, there is nothing that is stopping me from hitting the same shots as I did before."