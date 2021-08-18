Andy Murray Impressed With David De Gea's Drop Shot; Wants Him As Partner At US Open

Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea may have just found a career after football as he hit one of the most spectacular drop shots in a recent tennis outing. The Spanish star is well-known to try his hand at other activities as he can also play the drums and shoot three-pointers on the basketball court. The tennis drop shot was so impressive that even former world number one Andy Murray praised de Gea.

Andy Murray praises David de Gea's drop shot

David de Gea hit one of the deftest drop shots at the net from a seemingly impossible position. The Manchester United goalkeeper was so pleased with his attempt that he shared the video on both Instagram and Twitter. de Gea, who was playing with Juan Mata and Andreas Pereira, threw his racket after hitting the shot to suggest that he had made a statement.

After having a look at David de Gea's insane drop shot, former world number one Andy Murray praised the Spanish goalkeeper. Murray asked if de Gea would like to be his doubles partner for the upcoming US Open. The Manchester United goalkeeper was thrilled to receive Murray's response as he asked him for a date and time when could they play alongside each other. The conversation between the two sporting legends can be seen below.

Date and time, please! 😍 https://t.co/5YjuQ75yYO — David de Gea (@D_DeGea) August 17, 2021

Tennis and football fraternity react to David de Gea's drop shot

David de Gea is excited by future prospects at Manchester United

David de Gea has been at Manchester United for 11 years and has won the Premier League (2012-13), FA Cup (2015-16), EFL Cup (2016-17) and the UEFA Europa League (2016-17) in this time. Despite this success, he is aiming for more. While speaking to Manchester United's official website, de Gea said, "It’s been a lot of years at the club and a great source of pride for me to have been able to play for a club like Manchester United for so many seasons now. But you have to live in the present. I think I still have a lot of years ahead of me at the club, I'm excited about that, feeling strong and I’m very keen to do well. I feel great in myself, high in confidence, and I think it should be - and has to be - an important season for all of us."

(Image: David de Gea/Instagram, AP)