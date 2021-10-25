Angel Di Maria Vows To 'swap' His 17 Trophies With PSG To Win Champions League Title

Argentina midfielder Angel Di Maria has said that he is willing to swap all his 17 trophies with the French club Paris-Saint Germain (PSG) to win the prestigious UEFA Champions League title. Angel Di Mari's remarks came ahead of the Marseille vs PSG Ligue 1 fixture at the iconic Orange Vélodrome on Sunday.

Angel Di Maria on winning the Champions League

“Signing for PSG has been the best decision of my life. To come here with my family has been amazing. And it’s already been six years, one of my daughters was even born here. The only thing I wanted was to surpass the club’s assists record. I got there. That’s what I’m the most proud of – that my name will remain in the history of PSG", said Angel Di Maria while speaking to Téléfoot.

“I would swap my 17 trophies with PSG for a Champions League. We’re not far, we need that little bit of luck to win it. To leave PSG without winning it would be hard", he added.

At the same time, the promising midfielder also compared the current PSG unit with Real Madrid's class of 2014. “Our team is very similar to Real Madrid’s in 2014 when we won the Champions League. Cristiano (Ronaldo), (Gareth) Bale and (Karim) Benzema were at their highest level – here, Ney (Neymar Jr), Kylian (Mbappe), and (Lionel) Messi are too!”, he said.

Angel Di Maria had netted the lone goal during the Copa America 2021 final between Argentina and arch-rivals Brazil in July this year as the two-time world champions went on to lift the trophy. Meanwhile, this was also Argentina's first major silverware after 1993.

Coming back to the Marseille vs PSG Ligue 1 clash, the contest ended in a goalless draw. This was expected to be a blockbuster contest as both Marseille and PSG are two of the most successful teams in Ligue 1 history as they have both won the title on nine occasions each.

PSG next match

PSG will next be seen in action when they host Lille for a Ligue 1 fixture on Saturday at Parc des Princes Stadium. They will then travel to Germany for their UEFA Champions League group stage match against the Bundesliga club RB Leipzig on November 4.

Image: AP