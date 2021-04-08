Antoine Griezmann Becomes Father For Third Time With All His Children Born On April 8

Barcelona star Antoine Griezmann announced the birth of his third child on Thursday, April 8. The World Cup-winning Frenchman took to social media to reveal the name of his third child — Alba Griezmann. The former Atletico Madrid star and his wife Erika Choperena are already parents to Mia, born in 2016, and Amaro, born in 2019. Uniquely, the couple’s three children have all been born on April 8.

Antoine Griezmann children: Barcelona star becomes proud father for the third time, fans send wishes

Griezmann was absent from Barcelona training on Thursday and Blaugrana fans were worried over the possibility that the 30-year-old might have picked up an injury only days prior to El Clasico. However, later in the day, the Frenchman revealed announced that he became a father for the third time. In a brief post on Twitter and Instagram, Griezmann announced the birth of his third child, named Alba, born on Thursday, April 8 at 10:24 AM.

Quite uniquely, little Alba was born on the same day as the footballer's two other children, on April 8, so the first two received a nice gift for their birthday. Soon after Griezmann made the announcement, the footballer and his partner received tens of thousands of responses and congratulations. One wrote, "Excellent hat-trick" while another added, "Griezmann has three kids and all of them are born on April 8. Is that a coincidence or what?" A third added, "Griezmann now gonna get extra motivation to win ahead of El Clasico at the weekend."

Griezmann has scored 14 goals for Barcelona in all competitions this season and racked up six assists as well. However, he has struggled to adapt to life at the Catalan club since his big-money move from Atletico Madrid in 2019. According to reports from the Spanish press, Griezmann could be forced to leave Camp Nou in the summer.

El Clasico 2021: Real Madrid vs Barcelona time, live stream details

Zinedine Zidane's Real Madrid will square off against Barcelona at the Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano on Saturday, April 10. The LaLiga game between the two Spanish giants is scheduled to commence at 9:00 PM local time (Sunday, April 11 at 12:30 AM IST). Barcelona are currently in 2nd place on the LaLiga table, just a point behind league leaders Atletico Madrid. Meanwhile, reigning Spanish champions Real Madrid are in 3rd place on the LaLiga table, two points behind Barcelona.

In India, there will be no live broadcast of the game. However, fans can watch the Real Madrid vs Barcelona live stream on the official LaLiga page on Facebook. Live scores and updates from the game will be available on the Twitter handles of both teams.

Image Credits - Antoine Griezmann Instagram