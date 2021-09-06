Antoine Griezmann's Salary Details At Atletico Madrid Revealed; Will Take 40% Wage Cut

Antoine Griezmann made a shocking last-minute exit from Barcelona as he returned to Atletico Madrid on the deadline day of the transfer window. The French star left the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium in 2019 for a whopping transfer fee of €120 million. However, since Barcelona are currently facing financial struggles, they transferred Griezmann on a season-long loan to Atletico with an obligation to buy for €40 million (£34.4m). Here is a look at how much Griezmann is expected to earn at Atletico after the 2018 World Cup winner made an unexpected return.

Antoine Griezmann's salary: French star will take 40 % wage cut

According to Goal.com, Antoine Griezmann took a 40% wage cut to rejoin Atletico Madrid from Barcelona. The 2018 World Cup winner was one of the several first-team stars to leave Camp Nou, a list that also included six-time Ballon d'Or winner Lionel Messi. Griezmann will now return to the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium, where he spent five years before joining Barcelona in 2019.

As per the report, while Atletico did not pay any fee for the loan, they can extend Griezmann's contract by one more year if Barcelona agrees to it next summer. However, The Rojiblancos will be required to give the Catalan giants a maximum of €40 million (£34m/$47m) that includes add-ons if the French forward were to make a permanent move and play at least 50 per cent of the games in 2022-23 season. However, if Griezmann fails to play 50 per cent of the games, then Atletico will owe Barcelona nothing.

When will Griezmann make his second Atletico debut?

Antoine Griezmann is currently away on international duty with the French national team and he is only expected to return to the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium after his country's World Cup qualifier against Finland on Tuesday. With Atletico Madrid facing Espanyol on Sunday, the French forward could make his second debut for the club then. The Espanyol vs Atletico Madrid match is scheduled to commence live on Sunday, September 12 at 5:30 PM IST. As things stand, Atletico is currently in fifth place in the La Liga standings with seven points (2W 1D) from three games.