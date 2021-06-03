Antonio Conte Could Make Shock Return To Premier League With Tottenham

Former Inter Milan head coach Antonio Conte is the leading candidate in the running to be Tottenham new manager with Spurs chairman Daniel Levy reported to have already held talks with the Italian tactician for a return to London. Tottenham Hotspur have been on the lookout for Jose Mourinho's replacement since April and could see their search come to an end soon with Antonio Conte likely to be named as Tottenham's new manager ahead of the 2021-22 season.

Tottenham new manager: Conte's return to England?

Spurs Chairman Daniel Levy was earlier reported to reunite with Paris Saint-Germain head coach Mauricio Pochettino and bring him back to the London outfit in the summer. The former Spurs boss has grown frustrated with the French giants and is expected to prefer a move back to England. The Argentine has also often been vocal about completing his "unfinished business" with Spurs in the future. However, PSG officials are not willing to let Mauricio Pochettino go which has led to Daniel Levy reshifting his focus from Mauricio Pochettino to former Inter Milan boss Antonio Conte.

Antonio Conte led Internazionale to their first Serie A title in 11 years before leaving Inter Milan just three weeks after the Scudetto win. The 51-year-old manager left the Serie A outfit because the club had planned to sell players worth around €80m due to their poor financial conditions while Conte was looking to get some backing for signings in order to defend the title. With Conte and Inter Milan not on the same terms, the Italian boss decided to leave the club and is now the leading contender to take charge of Tottenham Hotspur ahead of next season.

Apart from Conte, Spurs are also looking to acquire the services of former Juventus sporting director Fabio Paratici with Daniel Levy looking to bring in a two-tier management structure at the club. Fabio Paratici and Conte have worked together between 2011 and 2014 which saw Juventus win three Serie A titles in a row.

Antonio Conte record in Premier League

Conte took charge of the Blues in 76 matches winning 51 games while playing out 10 draws and suffering just 15 losses across the two seasons at Chelsea. The Italian head coach went on to win the Premier League with the London outfit in his first season in charge of the club during the 2016/17 campaign while also lifting the FA Cup in his second season as Chelsea boss.