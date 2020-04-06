The Debate
Coronavirus Pandemic: Antonio Rudiger Blasts French Doctors For Racist African Suggestion

Football News

Chelsea's Antonio Rudiger has hit out at two french doctors who recently suggested that Africa should be used as a testing site for the coronavirus vaccine.

Written By Daniel Arambur | Mumbai | Updated On:
Coronavirus pandemic

The ongoing coronavirus pandemic is expected to hit its peak soon in the UK. The number of deaths across the UK are estimated to be on par with the numbers recorded in Italy and Spain over the last month. Amidst the chaos surrounding the coronavirus pandemic situation across Europe, 2 French doctors suggested that coronavirus testing in Africa should be considered for any vaccine that is being prepared. Obviously, they were subjected to a lot of hate on social media with Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger lashing out at both medical professionals on Monday.

Coronavirus pandemic

Two French doctors suggested coronavirus testing in Africa

Coronavirus pandemic

Chelsea star Antonio Rudiger slams French doctors who suggested that Africa should be used as a testing site for the coronavirus

In a brief but bold post on Twitter, Chelsea's Antonio Rudiger labeled the two doctors as 'racist' after their claims to test any sort of vaccine in the African continent amidst the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Rudiger has been known for his vocal rants on social media against any sort of racism on or off the football field. Chelsea defender Rudiger was also subjected to alleged racist chants during a Premier League clash against Tottenham Hotspur during the 2019-20 Premier League season. Rudiger also spoke against racism while he was playing for AS Roma in Italy before moving to Chelsea last season. 

NHS record increasing numbers of COVID-19 patients amid ongoing coronavirus pandemic

First Published:
