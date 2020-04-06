Coronavirus Pandemic: Antonio Rudiger Blasts French Doctors For Racist African Suggestion

The ongoing coronavirus pandemic is expected to hit its peak soon in the UK. The number of deaths across the UK are estimated to be on par with the numbers recorded in Italy and Spain over the last month. Amidst the chaos surrounding the coronavirus pandemic situation across Europe, 2 French doctors suggested that coronavirus testing in Africa should be considered for any vaccine that is being prepared. Obviously, they were subjected to a lot of hate on social media with Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger lashing out at both medical professionals on Monday.

This is horrific. Two French doctors on live television are discussing how a potential new treatment against #covid19 should be first tested in Africa, "where are no masks, no treatment, no reanimation", "the same way experimental treatment for AIDS was done on prostitutes". https://t.co/ojYb8GnKkI — Rim-Sarah Alouane (@RimSarah) April 2, 2020

Chelsea star Antonio Rudiger slams French doctors who suggested that Africa should be used as a testing site for the coronavirus

It took me some time to find some words for these guys ... 😠😠 Two French doctors suggest on TV to carry on experiment for Covid-19 vaccine in Africa ... like the Africans are some sort of animals!?!? Disgraceful! 🤦🏾‍♂️🤦🏾‍♂️ This is racism at its highest level and ... https://t.co/5zd5gtVTqD — Antonio Rüdiger (@ToniRuediger) April 4, 2020

In a brief but bold post on Twitter, Chelsea's Antonio Rudiger labeled the two doctors as 'racist' after their claims to test any sort of vaccine in the African continent amidst the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Rudiger has been known for his vocal rants on social media against any sort of racism on or off the football field. Chelsea defender Rudiger was also subjected to alleged racist chants during a Premier League clash against Tottenham Hotspur during the 2019-20 Premier League season. Rudiger also spoke against racism while he was playing for AS Roma in Italy before moving to Chelsea last season.

UPDATE on coronavirus (#COVID19) testing in the UK:



As of 9am 5 April, a total of 195,524 people have been tested of which 47,806 tested positive.



As of 5pm on 4 April, of those hospitalised in the UK who tested positive for coronavirus, 4,934 have sadly died. pic.twitter.com/98ExiiaYBb — Department of Health and Social Care (@DHSCgovuk) April 5, 2020

