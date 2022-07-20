Defending Ligue 1 champions, Paris Saint-Germain are all set to face Japanese club Kawasaki Frontale on Wednesday in the second friendly game of their pre-season tour, ahead of the 2022-23 season. PSG head into the game on the back of a 2-0 victory against Quevilly-Rouen in their first pre-season friendly match on July 15. PSG are scheduled to clash against Urawa Reds and Gamba Osaka in their next pre-season fixtures on July 23 and July 25 respectively.

Will Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe and Neymar Jr. play against Kawasaki Frontale?

While Sergio Ramos and Djeidi Gassama scored one goal each during PSG’s win in their last fixture, football fans around the globe will be expecting Lionel Messi and Neymar Jr. to add goals to their tally during Wednesday’s match. Having said that, both footballers are expected to play against Kawasaki Frontale, as they were seen practising ahead of the match. Messi and Neymar were spotted sweating it out, alongside Kyllian Mbappe, Sergio Ramos and other top players during PSG’s practice session on Monday.

A look at the 2021-22 season for Lionel Messi, Neymar, and PSG-

The ongoing pre-season tour is crucial for both Messi and Neymar as they were not in their best form during the 2021-22 season. Messi ended his 21-year-long spell with the La Liga champions Barcelona in the summer of 2021 and made a sensational move to the French capital. However, he managed to contribute with only six goals and 14 assists in the 26 Ligue 1 matches that he played.

On the other hand, Neymar scored 13 goals and assisted 22 times, while playing in a total of 22 Ligue 1 games. At the same time, the Brazilian star failed to contribute with any goals in the Champions League 2021-22. It is pertinent to mention that Neymar was recently linked with reports claiming that PSG has offered Neymar to Premier League champions Manchester City, in a swap deal for Bernardo Silva.

Meanwhile, PSG won the Ligue 1 2021-22 title, however, failed to replicate the glory in the Champions League. In the Round of 16 stage of the UEFA Champions League 2021-22, PSG faced a 3-2 aggregate loss after both leg matches at the hands of Real Madrid, who ultimately emerged as the champions. Since then, the French champions have sacked their manager Mauricio Pochettino and have appointed Christophe Galtier as their new boss.

A look at PSG’s squad for the pre-season friendlies

Goalkeeper: Keylor Navas, Alexandre Letellier, Gianluigi Donnarumma

Defender: Achraf Hakimi, Presnel Kimpembe, Sergio Ramos, Marquinhos, Juan Bernat

Midfield: Marco Verratti, Danilo Pereira, Vitinha, Leandro Paredes, Pablo Sarabia, Thilo Kehrer, Nuno Mendes

Forward: Kylian Mbappé, Neymar, Arnaud Kalimuendo, Lionel Messi

