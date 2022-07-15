Are Lionel Messi And Neymar Playing For PSG Against Quevilly-Rouen? Here's An Update

Ligue 1 2021/22 champions Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are all set to take on US Quevilly-Rouen in their first pre-season fixture ahead of the new season. The game will commence live at 8:30 PM IST on Friday, July 15, from the Centre d'entraînement Ooredoo. Since pre-season is usually the time when a manager picks academy players and new signings, it will be interesting to see if the big guns like Lionel Messi and Neymar are selected for the game against US Quevilly-Rouen.

Are Lionel Messi & Neymar playing for PSG against Quevilly-Rouen?

Lionel Messi and Neymar are expected to play for PSG against US Quevilly-Rouen as they were seen training ahead of the game. The pre-season is likely to be crucial for Messi and Neymar as they were not in the best of form last season considering their extremely high standards.

The first 𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐜𝐡𝐝𝐚𝐲 of the season! 🥰



🆚 @QRM

⌚️ 5pm CEST



You can watch live on #PSGTV and the Paris Saint-Germain @Twitch channelhttps://t.co/HVu9F8ZKgp — Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_English) July 15, 2022

After completing a blockbuster move from Barcelona, Lionel Messi just managed to score six goals and contribute with 14 assists from 26 league games. However, his performances were moderately better in the UEFA Champions League though as he managed to find the back of the net on five occasions from seven games.

Neymar, on the other hand, scored more goals than Messi, however, he was lower on the assists tally. The Brazilian international scored on 13 occasions and contributed with six assists from 22 league matches. As for the UEFA Champions League, he failed to find the back of the net.

PSG's squad

Goalkeeper: Keylor Navas, Alexandre Letellier, Gianluigi Donnarumma

Defender: Achraf Hakimi, Presnel Kimpembe, Sergio Ramos, Marquinhos, Juan Bernat

Midfield: Marco Verratti, Danilo Pereira, Vitinha, Leandro Paredes, Pablo Sarabia, Thilo Kehrer, Nuno Mendes

Forward: Kylian Mbappé, Neymar, Arnaud Kalimuendo, Lionel Messi

How to watch PSG vs Quevilly-Rouen live around the world?

Fans wondering how to watch the PSG vs Quevilly-Rouen game around the world can tune in to the former's Twitch channel. Meanwhile, fans can also watch the match live on PSG TV Premium. As for the live updates and scores of the match, fans can track the official social media handles of the Ligue 1 giants.