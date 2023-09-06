‘Cristiano Ronaldo lie detector test’ with Binance has taken over the internet recently as the 5-time Ballon d’Or winner engaged in a question and answer session with lies and truth being detected. Ronaldo moved to Al Nassr this year in January, and since then, he has changed the face of football, with European players following in his footsteps and joining the Saudi Pro League.

3 things you need to know

Ronaldo won the Saudi Pro League Player of the Month (August)

Ronaldo is the top goalscorer of the Saudi Pro League

Ronaldo is the top assister of the SPL

Cristiano Ronaldo lie detector test: Results

Will Cristiano Ronaldo trade all his Champions League trophies for a World Cup?

Throughout his career, Cristiano Ronaldo has won the Champions League five times. He is the all-time top goalscorer of the toughest club competition in European football. His first title came while playing for Manchester United, while the next four came during his illustrious stint at Real Madrid. When asked if he would trade his European titles for a FIFA World Cup victory with Portugal, Ronaldo stated unequivocally that he would not. A lie detector test conducted in collaboration with Binance confirmed the veracity of this assertion.

Does Ronaldo see Portugal winning the FIFA World Cup in 2026?

Ronaldo boasts the impressive distinction of having scored the most goals in men's international football history. He has 200 caps under his belt and is still dedicated to representing his nation and being available for selection, scoring 123 goals for the National side. He'll likely play in the 2026 World Cup, which will be his sixth appearance in FIFA's premier competition. When asked if Portugal had a chance to win the competition, Ronaldo confidently answered "yes." However, this statement was deemed false by a lie detector test, leading the 38-year-old to jokingly comment, "What a pessimist, huh?"

Does Ronaldo believe the goal against Juventus was his career best?

Ronaldo has scored many spectacular goals, but his 2017-2018 Champions League bicycle kick for Real Madrid vs Juventus stands out. Ronaldo initially said the bicycle kick was his best goal. The lie detector test told him he was lying. Ronaldo denied failing, saying the goal was his best. He added:

“For me it's the best goal. You can say it's the most difficult... the most beautiful. It depends, so many things.”

Will Cristiano Ronaldo play football in his 40s?

Ronaldo has scored an astounding 12 goals in 11 games for Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr this season as he continues to showcase his skill on the field. He recently led Al Nassr to the Arab Championship Cup. His commitment to maintaining peak physical condition throughout his career suggests that he will be able to play for a considerable amount of time. The lie detector test revealed that Ronaldo was telling the truth when he said he planned to play into his 40s. This affirms the notion that he will continue to dazzle football fans for many years to come.

Does CR7 believe his goal-scoring records will be broken during his lifetime?

Ronaldo is the first player in history to score 850 goals in professional football. This is a big accomplishment. 727 of those goals were scored for his club team, while 123 were scored for Portugal. Lionel Messi, who has always been his competition, has 818 goals and is two years younger than Ronaldo. Ronaldo, on the other hand, thinks that no one will ever beat his record, and the lie detector test showed that he is telling the truth.

Does Ronaldo believe that there is a better player than him?

Ronaldo was telling the truth when he said that he was the best goal-scorer in his own lifetime. His impressive track record backs up this claim. He has always done well in his career, scoring more than 100 goals for both Manchester United and Juventus and winning numerous trophies and individual records. The best of his career came during his amazing time at Real Madrid, Ronaldo scored an amazing 450 goals in only 438 games.