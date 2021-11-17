Argentina Vs Brazil: Lionel Messi & Co. Celebrate FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualification; Watch

Argentina's wait for qualifying for the FIFA World Cup 2022 finally ended following Ecuador's 1-0 victory in Chile. Argentina vs Brazil FIFA World Cup Qualifiers match ended in 0-0 draw with Lionel Messi failing to find the back of the net. The draw meant both teams stay unbeaten in the FIFA World Cup Qualifiers as of now.

Argentina vs Brazil: Lionel Messi led Argentina qualify for FIFA World Cup 2022

Brazil had become the first team from the CONMEBOL FIFA World Cup Qualifiers to qualify for the showcase event and now their fiercest rivals will follow them to Qatar. Following Argentina's qualification, just two more automatic spots are available in South American qualifying with four matches left to play. After the qualification, Argentina players were seen celebrating the moment inside the dressing room, the video of which surfaced online.

The players of @Argentina 🇦🇷 celebrating Qualification in @FIFAWorldCup 2022 Qatar pic.twitter.com/3H4FlcrNAw — Argentina Football Media (Eng) (@ARG_soccernews) November 17, 2021

Recap of Argentina vs Brazil FIFA World Cup Qualifiers match

Few opportunities were available for Argentina and Brazil in a tense match marked by Messi's low-key performance and Neymar's absence due to injury. Goalkeepers Emiliano Martinez and Alisson were just about spectators most of the match. Messi, who played the entire match after recovering from a knee injury, said he felt well on the pitch. He played for only 15 minutes in Argentina's 1-0 win over Uruguay last week so he could recover to face Brazil.

Brazil player Fred, who hit the bar with a shot in the 60th minute, said his team's defense was once more tested and once more succeeded in qualifiers. The most controversial moment of the match in San Juan, in Argentina’s Northwest, was in the 35th minute when Raphinha was hit by Nicolas Otemendi’s elbow on his mouth and started bleeding. There was no video review of the move. The Brazilian needed five stitches during the break. Brazil coach Tite sounded unusually upset with Uruguayan referee Andres Cunha and his video assistant referees about the incident. Lionel Messi had the chance to win the match for Argentina only to see his effort from the edge of the box being easily saved by Allison Becker.

Currently, Brazil has 35 points and is six points ahead of second-place Argentina with both teams having played 13 matches. Ecuador has 23 points and is currently in the third position. Colombia and Peru have 17 points and Chile is sixth with 16 points, narrowly ahead of Uruguay on goal difference. Bolivia is surprisingly competitive with 15 points in the eighth position. Paraguay can't be ruled out with 13 points.

(With AP Inputs)