FIFA World Cup 2022 Highlights: Lionel Messi's Argentina Beat France To Win 3rd Title

Argentina and France are currently locking horns in the final for their third World Cup title. Both teams have won the tournament two times each.

00:11 IST, December 19th 2022
FIFA World Cup 2022: List of awards

Golden Ball: Lionel Messi

Golden Boot: Kylian Mbappe

Golden Glove: Emiliano Martinez

Young Player of the Tournament: Enzo Fernandez

 

00:11 IST, December 19th 2022
Messi gets the Player of the Tournament award

Messi becomes the first player to win the Golden Ball twice in World Cup history.

23:58 IST, December 18th 2022
List of records broken by Lionel Messi
  • Messi has now become the first player to have scored in 14 different World Cup games.
  • Messi has also become the first player to score in the group stage, Round of 16, quarterfinals, semifinals and final of a single World Cup. 
  • Messi has become the first player with 20 direct goal contributions in World Cups since records began in 1966.
  • Messi now has the most appearances (26) in FIFA World Cup history. He left behind Germany's Lothar Matthaus to make the record his own. 
  • Messi has surpassed Italian footballer Paolo Maldini to register the most minutes in FIFA World Cup history. 
23:26 IST, December 18th 2022
Argentina win the World Cup!

Argentina beat France in penalty shootouts to win the World Cup 2022. After the game ended in a 3-3 draw, Argentina won 4-2 on penalties. 

23:24 IST, December 18th 2022
As France misses second penalty, Argentina in favs to win the final

Argentina are now the favourites to win the World Cup 2022 with France missing two back-to-back penalties. 

23:22 IST, December 18th 2022
Martinez comes to Argentina's rescue again!

Martinez with a great save in penalty shootouts has provided Argentina with a chance of winning the World Cup. 

23:16 IST, December 18th 2022
Final goes into penalty shootouts

Mbappe's penalty in the extra time has taken the final into penalty shootouts. Earlier, Messi scored a brilliant goal to provide Argentina the much-needed lead but Mbappe's penalty leveled the score again and forced a shootouts. 

23:10 IST, December 18th 2022
A penalty from Mbappe levels the score again

Mbappe converted another penalty to level the score against Argentina in extra time. A hat-trick for the French superstar in the World Cup final.

23:05 IST, December 18th 2022
Paredes shown yellow card

Parades has been shown a yellow card in extra time after a poor challenge against Camavinga.

23:00 IST, December 18th 2022
Argentina regain lead against France

Argentina have regained their lead against France with Messi scoring a goal in extra time. Argentina are 3-2 up in the game. 

22:57 IST, December 18th 2022
Are penalty shootouts coming?

Only two World Cup finals have gone into penalty shootouts. Will Argentina vs France will be the third final to go into penalty shootouts?

22:53 IST, December 18th 2022
A great block from Upamecano!

A great block from Upamecano as Martinez attempts a shot on target in extra time. 

22:50 IST, December 18th 2022
Argentina makes 2 changes

Martinez replaces Alvarez, while Paredes comes in place of De Paul.

22:48 IST, December 18th 2022
Corner for France!

Messi pushes the ball out to hand France a corner in the extra time. 

22:43 IST, December 18th 2022
Rabiot OUT, Fofana IN

Another change for France as Fofana comes in place of Rabiot in extra time.  

22:36 IST, December 18th 2022
Two goals from Mbappe take the final into extra time

Two goals from Kylian Mbappe have taken the World Cup final into extra time. Mbappe scored back-to-back goals in the 80th and 81st minute to level the score against Argentina. 

22:18 IST, December 18th 2022
Back-to-back goals from Mbappe puts him ahead of Messi in Golden Boot race

Back-to-back goals from Mbappe has put him ahead of Messi in the golden boot race. Mbappe now has 7 goals from six matches compared to Messi's six goals from as many games.  

22:16 IST, December 18th 2022
Mbappe's second goal levels the score for France

Mbappe scored the second goal in the 81st minute to level the score for France. 

22:16 IST, December 18th 2022
Mbappe scores for France!

Kylian Mbappe has converted a penalty to help his team register the first goal of the final. The scoreline reads 2-1 in favour of Argentina. 

22:16 IST, December 18th 2022
Penalty for France!

France have secured a penalty after Muani was brought down by Otamendi inside the box. 

22:16 IST, December 18th 2022
World Cup final: Argentina 2-0 France

France have had two shots at the goal in the last three minutes after failing to take even a single attempt in the first 67 minutes. 

22:05 IST, December 18th 2022
France make 2 changes in the 71st min

France brought in Coman and Camavinga as replacements of Griezmann and Hernandez, respectively. 

21:59 IST, December 18th 2022
Acuna replaces Di Maria

Acuna has come in as the first change for Argentina in the 64th minute. He has replaced Di Maria. 

21:55 IST, December 18th 2022
Good save from Lloris!

Alvarez hits low from the left of the box but Lloris makes a good effort to save it. 

21:48 IST, December 18th 2022
Rabiot receives second yellow card of the final

Rabiot was shown the second yellow card of the final after he brought down De Paul. 

21:46 IST, December 18th 2022
Corner for France!

France secured their first corner of the second half. Griezmann takes it but it's a poor delivery as he sends the ball straight into the hands of Argentine goalkeeper.  

21:42 IST, December 18th 2022
FIFA World Cup Final: Second-half begins at Lusail Stadium

The second-half of the final between Argentina and France has started at the Lusail Stadium. 

21:37 IST, December 18th 2022
Elon Musk shares Messi's goal in the final

Tesla CEO Elon Musk, who is at the Lusail Stadium to watch the final of the World Cup, took to his Twitter handle to share the penalty shoot from Messi. 

 

21:32 IST, December 18th 2022
Argentina go into halftime with 2-0 lead

Argentina and France go into halftime with the scoreline reading 2-0 in favour of the Lionel Messi-led side. 

21:29 IST, December 18th 2022
Fernandez gets the first yellow card of the final

Enzo Fernandez was shown the first yellow card of the final after he brought down Kolo Muani before halftime. 

