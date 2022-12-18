FIFA World Cup 2022 Highlights: Lionel Messi's Argentina Beat France To Win 3rd Title

Quick links:
Image: AP
Golden Ball: Lionel Messi
Golden Boot: Kylian Mbappe
Golden Glove: Emiliano Martinez
Young Player of the Tournament: Enzo Fernandez
Messi becomes the first player to win the Golden Ball twice in World Cup history.
Argentina beat France in penalty shootouts to win the World Cup 2022. After the game ended in a 3-3 draw, Argentina won 4-2 on penalties.
Argentina are now the favourites to win the World Cup 2022 with France missing two back-to-back penalties.
Martinez with a great save in penalty shootouts has provided Argentina with a chance of winning the World Cup.
Mbappe's penalty in the extra time has taken the final into penalty shootouts. Earlier, Messi scored a brilliant goal to provide Argentina the much-needed lead but Mbappe's penalty leveled the score again and forced a shootouts.
Mbappe converted another penalty to level the score against Argentina in extra time. A hat-trick for the French superstar in the World Cup final.
Parades has been shown a yellow card in extra time after a poor challenge against Camavinga.
Argentina have regained their lead against France with Messi scoring a goal in extra time. Argentina are 3-2 up in the game.
Only two World Cup finals have gone into penalty shootouts. Will Argentina vs France will be the third final to go into penalty shootouts?
A great block from Upamecano as Martinez attempts a shot on target in extra time.
Martinez replaces Alvarez, while Paredes comes in place of De Paul.
Messi pushes the ball out to hand France a corner in the extra time.
Another change for France as Fofana comes in place of Rabiot in extra time.
Two goals from Kylian Mbappe have taken the World Cup final into extra time. Mbappe scored back-to-back goals in the 80th and 81st minute to level the score against Argentina.
Back-to-back goals from Mbappe has put him ahead of Messi in the golden boot race. Mbappe now has 7 goals from six matches compared to Messi's six goals from as many games.
Mbappe scored the second goal in the 81st minute to level the score for France.
Kylian Mbappe has converted a penalty to help his team register the first goal of the final. The scoreline reads 2-1 in favour of Argentina.
France have secured a penalty after Muani was brought down by Otamendi inside the box.
France have had two shots at the goal in the last three minutes after failing to take even a single attempt in the first 67 minutes.
France brought in Coman and Camavinga as replacements of Griezmann and Hernandez, respectively.
Acuna has come in as the first change for Argentina in the 64th minute. He has replaced Di Maria.
Alvarez hits low from the left of the box but Lloris makes a good effort to save it.
Rabiot was shown the second yellow card of the final after he brought down De Paul.
France secured their first corner of the second half. Griezmann takes it but it's a poor delivery as he sends the ball straight into the hands of Argentine goalkeeper.
The second-half of the final between Argentina and France has started at the Lusail Stadium.
Tesla CEO Elon Musk, who is at the Lusail Stadium to watch the final of the World Cup, took to his Twitter handle to share the penalty shoot from Messi.
Great goal by Argentina! 🇦🇷🇦🇷🇦🇷 pic.twitter.com/WIs9ocfPcz— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 18, 2022
Argentina and France go into halftime with the scoreline reading 2-0 in favour of the Lionel Messi-led side.
Enzo Fernandez was shown the first yellow card of the final after he brought down Kolo Muani before halftime.