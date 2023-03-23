Argentina Vs Panama LIVE Streaming: How To Watch Friendly Match In India, UK And USA

Argentina vs Panama LIVE Streaming: Argentina will be back in action as the World Champions and will face Panama in an international friendly at the Estadio Monumental in Buenos Aires. Lionel Messi will be seen donning the Argentine jersey for the first time since he lifted that coveted golden trophy aka the World Cup in Qatar last year. The match will start at 5:00 AM IST on Friday.

Tickets for the match have already been sold out as the craze of Messi in the Argentina capital has crossed all limits as it seems. Given the strength of the Latin American giants, it should be a walk in the park against minnows like Panama. Messi is expected to lead his country despite this match being a friendly encounter.

Where is Argentina vs Panama match being held?

The international friendly match between Argentina and Panama will be held at the Estadio Monumental in Buenos Aires.

When will Argentina vs Panama match begin?

The international friendly match between Argentina and Panama will begin at 5:00 AM IST on Friday.

How to watch the live telecast of Argentina vs Panama match in India?

The international friendly match between Argentina and Panama will not have any live telecast in India.

How to watch the live streaming of the Argentina vs Panama match in India?

The international friendly match between Argentina and Panama will not be live-streamed in India.

How to watch Argentina vs Panama match in the UK?

The international friendly match between Argentina and Panama can be watched live on BT Sport 2 and the BT Sport app in the UK. The match will start at 11.30 PM GMT in the UK.

How to watch Argentina vs Panama match in the USA?

The international friendly match between Argentina and Panama can be watched live on Fanatiz PPV in the USA. The match will start at 7:30 PM in the USA.

Argentina squad

Goalkeepers: Franco Armani (River Plate), Geronimo Rulli (Ajax/NED), Emiliano Martinez (Aston Villa/ENG)

Defenders: Juan Foyth (Villarreal/ESP), Gonzalo Montiel (Sevilla/ESP), Nahuel Molina (Atletico Madrid/ESP), Nehuen Perez (Udinese/ITA), German Pezzella (Real Betis/ESP), Cristian Romero (Tottenham/ENG), Nicolas Otamendi (Benfica/POR), Lisandro Martinez (Manchester United/ENG), Nicolas Tagliafico (Lyon/FRA), Marcos Acuna (Sevilla/ESP), Lautaro Blanco (Elche/ESP)

Midfielders: Leandro Paredes (Juventus/ITA), Guido Rodriguez (Real Betis/ESP), Enzo Fernandez (Chelsea/ENG), Maximo Perrone (Manchester City/ENG), Exequiel Palacios (Bayer Leverkusen/GER), Rodrigo De Paul (Atletico Madrid/ESP), Facundo Buonanotte (Brighton/ENG), Thiago Almada (Atlanta United/USA), Giovanni Lo Celso (Villarreal/ESP), Alexis Mac Allister (Brighton/ENG)

Forwards: Angel Di Maria (Juventus/ITA), Angel Correa (Atletico Madrid/ESP), Emiliano Buendia (Aston Villa/ENG), Valentin Carboni (Inter Milan/ITA), Lionel Messi (Paris Saint-Germain/FRA), Paulo Dybala (Roma/ITA), Lautaro Martinez (Inter Milan/ITA), Julian Alvarez (Manchester City/ENG), Alejandro Garnacho (Manchester United/ENG), Nicolas Gonzalez (Fiorentina/ITA), Alejandro Gomez (Sevilla/ESP)