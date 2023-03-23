Argentina Vs Panama LIVE Streaming: How To Watch Friendly Match In India, UK And USA

Quick links:
Image: AP
Argentina vs Panama LIVE Streaming: Argentina will be back in action as the World Champions and will face Panama in an international friendly at the Estadio Monumental in Buenos Aires. Lionel Messi will be seen donning the Argentine jersey for the first time since he lifted that coveted golden trophy aka the World Cup in Qatar last year. The match will start at 5:00 AM IST on Friday.
Tickets for the match have already been sold out as the craze of Messi in the Argentina capital has crossed all limits as it seems. Given the strength of the Latin American giants, it should be a walk in the park against minnows like Panama. Messi is expected to lead his country despite this match being a friendly encounter.
Goalkeepers: Franco Armani (River Plate), Geronimo Rulli (Ajax/NED), Emiliano Martinez (Aston Villa/ENG)
Defenders: Juan Foyth (Villarreal/ESP), Gonzalo Montiel (Sevilla/ESP), Nahuel Molina (Atletico Madrid/ESP), Nehuen Perez (Udinese/ITA), German Pezzella (Real Betis/ESP), Cristian Romero (Tottenham/ENG), Nicolas Otamendi (Benfica/POR), Lisandro Martinez (Manchester United/ENG), Nicolas Tagliafico (Lyon/FRA), Marcos Acuna (Sevilla/ESP), Lautaro Blanco (Elche/ESP)
Midfielders: Leandro Paredes (Juventus/ITA), Guido Rodriguez (Real Betis/ESP), Enzo Fernandez (Chelsea/ENG), Maximo Perrone (Manchester City/ENG), Exequiel Palacios (Bayer Leverkusen/GER), Rodrigo De Paul (Atletico Madrid/ESP), Facundo Buonanotte (Brighton/ENG), Thiago Almada (Atlanta United/USA), Giovanni Lo Celso (Villarreal/ESP), Alexis Mac Allister (Brighton/ENG)
Forwards: Angel Di Maria (Juventus/ITA), Angel Correa (Atletico Madrid/ESP), Emiliano Buendia (Aston Villa/ENG), Valentin Carboni (Inter Milan/ITA), Lionel Messi (Paris Saint-Germain/FRA), Paulo Dybala (Roma/ITA), Lautaro Martinez (Inter Milan/ITA), Julian Alvarez (Manchester City/ENG), Alejandro Garnacho (Manchester United/ENG), Nicolas Gonzalez (Fiorentina/ITA), Alejandro Gomez (Sevilla/ESP)