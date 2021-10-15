Argentina Vs Peru Live Streaming: How To Watch World Cup Qualifier In India, US And UK?

Argentina on Thursday will take on Peru in the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualification fixture on Match 12 of the South American 2022 World Cup Qualifiers. Argentina have been impressive in recent months and will want to maintain their unbeaten streak this week as well. Peru who are currently in seventh place in the CONMEBOL qualification table and have been inconsistent this season. Peru suffered a shock 1-0 defeat against Bolivia last week and will need to be at their best in order to defeat mighty Argentina.

Second-placed Argentina, led by Lionel Messi and Rodrigo de Paul, will seek to consolidate its rise when it takes on Peru after defeating Uruguay 3-0. Coming to Argentina vs Peru's head-to-head record, the Lionel Messi-led squad have an excellent record against Peru and have won 34 out of 55 matches played between the two teams. Peru have managed only seven victories against Argentina and will need to step up this week. Now, fans' queries have been answered over how and where to watch Argentina vs Peru watch online below:

How to watch World Cup qualifier in India, US, and UK?

Coming to How to watch World Cup qualifier in India, US, and UK, Argentina vs Peru can be watched live this year's watched live on fuboTV in the United States. In the US, new users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku, and Apple TV as well as on the web browser.

However, the CONMEBOL 2022 World Cup Qualifiers match between Argentina and Peru will not be Live Streamed in India and they will have to rely on the social media handles for any further updates on Live Streaming details. The fans can still enjoy Argentina vs Peru match online by using VPN. The match will start at 5 am IST in India.

For viewers from Canada, the US, Middle East, and North Africa fans can watch the match live on beIn Sports. Fubo TV will also live stream the matches for some countries.In the UK, Argentina vs Peru can be watched on bet365.

Messi's CONMEBOL record

Last month, Lionel Messi surpassed the three-time FIFA World Cup winner Pele to become the all-time leading goalscorer for a South American nation. Messi achieved this feat during Argentina's FIFA World Cup 2022 qualifier fixture against Bolivia. In fact, when Leo netted a goal in that contest, it also turned out to be his 78th international goal for La Albiceleste. Prior to that match, the 2021 Copa America winner needed just two goals to surpass Pele for becoming the leading CONMEBOL goalscorer. He equalled the former world champion's feat when he helped Argentina break the deadlock in the 14th minute and then surpassed him after successfully finding the back of the net in the 64th minute. Nonetheless, Lionel Messi seemed to be unstoppable even after having scored a brace and registered a hat-trick when he netted one in the 88th minute.

(Image: AP)