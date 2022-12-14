Argentine Reporter's Emotional Message To Lionel Messi Goes Viral: 'Thank You Captain'

Argentine captain Lionel Messi seemed touched after receiving immense praise from a reporter, who told him what he means to footballing fans around the world. The 35-year-old received this praise after he delivered yet another match-winning performance for his country against Croatia in the FIFA World Cup 2022 semi-final on December 13. Argentina vs Croatia match ended 3-0 in favour of the former, with Messi scoring a penalty and providing a stunning assist to teammate Julian Alvarez.

Lionel Messi moved by reporter's remarks

Despite being a journalist, Argentine Television Publica reporter Sofia Martinez took some time off her interview to show her affection towards Lionel Messi. Martinez explained how the 35-year-old had already won something more than a FIFA World Cup during his playing days and that was the love of the fans.

As translated by Twitter user @ksoolina, the reporter told Messi, "The last thing I want to tell you, and it's not a question, but I just wanted to say the World Cup final is coming and sure, we all [Argentinians] want to win the cup. I just want to tell you that no matter the results, there's something that no one can take from you, and it's the fact you resonated with Argentinians, every single one. I'm being serious. There's no kid who doesn't have your team flannel, no matter if it's a fake, real, or made-up one.

She added, "Truly, you made your mark in everyone's life. And that, to me, is beyond winning any World Cup. No one can take that from you and this is my gratitude, for the amount of happiness you bring to a lot of people. I seriously hope you take those words to your heart because I really believe that's more important than winning a World Cup and you already have it. So thank you, captain."

Having lost in the FIFA World Cup final in 2014 against Germany, Messi will now hope to go one step further and finally win the trophy. With Argentina having already progressed to this year's final, they will now await the winner of the France vs Morocco game to know who they would face for the trophy. As for Messi, this is the best opportunity to win the one trophy that eludes him, having almost gotten his hands to every title in both club football and for his country.