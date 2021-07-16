Arjen Robben, Dutch Legend & Wing Wizard At Chelsea & Bayern Munich, Retires A Second Time

Dutch legend Arjen Robben has announced his retirement from professional football for the second time. Back in July 2019 Robben had made a decision to retire from professional football but made a u-turn last season when the 37-year-old decided to come out of retirement to play for his boyhood club FC Groningen in the Dutch Eredivisie.

In a post on Twitter, he wrote "Dear football friends, I have decided to stop my active football career. A very difficult choice. I want to thank everyone for all the heartwarming support! Regards, Arjen."

Beste voetbalvrienden,



Ik heb besloten om te stoppen met mijn actieve voetbalcarrière. Een heel moeilijke keuze. Ik wil iedereen bedanken voor alle hartverwarmende steun!



Robben is well known for his dribbling skills, speed, ball control, and his long-range shots. He is regarded as one of the best players of his generation and one of the best wingers in the world in his prime. During his career, Robben won eight Bundesliga titles, five German Cups, two Premier League titles, one FA Cup, one La Liga title, two Dutch Cups, and one Eredivisie title on top of the Champions League and Club World Cup in 2013. Featuring in 201 Bundesliga games, he scored 99 goals and set up a further 62. He was particularly known for being able to dribble inside from the right-wing and fire fierce curling shots into the back of the net.

The Dutch legend's career

Robben first came to prominence with Groningen, for whom he was player of the year for the 2000–01 Eredivisie season. Two years later he signed for PSV, where he became the Netherlands' Young Player of the Year and won an Eredivisie title. The following season Robben's signature was pursued by leading clubs, and after protracted transfer negotiations, he joined Chelsea in 2004. Robben's Chelsea debut was delayed through injury, but upon returning to fitness, he helped Chelsea bring home two consecutive Premier League titles, and was the Premier League Player of the Month in November 2005. After a third season in England which was punctuated by injury, Robben signed for Real Madrid in a transfer worth €35 million.

In August 2009, Robben transferred to Bayern Munich for a fee of around €25 million. In his first season in Munich, Bayern won the league title, Robben's fifth league title in eight years. Robben scored the winning goal in the 2013 UEFA Champions League Final, being named to the Squad of the Season. In 2014, he was named in the FIFPro World XI, the UEFA Team of the Year, and fourth place in the Ballon d'Or. In Germany, he won 20 trophies, including eight Bundesliga titles and five DFB Pokals. During his long spell at Bayern, Robben was also known for his fruitful partnership with fellow winger Franck Ribery, together they were affectionately referred to by the nickname 'Robbery'.

Robben started in the 2010 FIFA World Cup Final, which the Netherlands lost to Spain, and in which he had the best chances to put the Dutch ahead. He has appeared at the 2004, 2008, and 2012 UEFA European Championships, and the 2006, 2010, and 2014 FIFA World Cups. In the latter, he won the Bronze Ball and was named in the All-Star Team of the Tournament.

