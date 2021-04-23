ARS Vs EVE Dream11: Arsenal Vs Everton Prediction, Team And Fantasy Football Top Picks

Arsenal FC will go up against Everton FC on matchday 33 of the ongoing Premier League 2020-21 season. The match is scheduled to begin at 12:30 AM IST (8:00 PM local time) from the Emirates Stadium, England on Saturday, April 24 (Friday, April 23, local time). Here is our ARS vs EVE Dream11 prediction and team and our match preview.

Arsenal vs Everton match preview

An exciting match is in the offing as Arsenal take on Everton in a home game on Saturday. Currently, in 8th and 9th places respectively on the Premier League standings, this match is a must-win for both Everton and Arsenal as they look to end the season within the top 5. Despite being the higher-ranked team at the moment, Everton will come into this match with three disappointing draws and two losses in their last five games. Meanwhile, Arsenal have two wins, two draws and a sole loss in their last five fixtures. With time running out, both teams will hope to avoid a draw and get all three points from this match.

Arsenal vs Everton team news

Coming into this fixture, Arsenal will remain without captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who is yet to recover from the bout of Malaria he contracted during his international duty with Gabon. The gunners will be missing another huge name in Alexandre Lacazette, who has been sidelined after suffering a hamstring injury against Fulham in the last game. Defenders David Luiz and Kieran Tierney remain out with knee issues while loanee Martin Odegaard is under assessment for his own ankle injury.

No less understaffed than their opponents for this game, Everton will travel to Emirates Stadium without the likes of Abdoulaye Doucoure, who has not yet recovered from his foot fracture and Jean-Philippe Gbamin who has a knee injury. However, there will be some good news for the fans, as Everton's top scorer this season, Dominic Calvert-Lewin is set to make a comeback after recovering well from his stomach issues along with midfielder Andre Gomes. Yerry Mina, Bernard and Fabian Delph are still doubtful for this match.

ARS vs EVE predicted playing XIs

Arsenal FC: Bernd Leno; Granit Xhaka, Pablo Mari, Rob Holding, Calum Chambers; Dani Ceballos, Thomas Partey; Nicolas Pepe, Emile Smith-Rowe, Bukayo Saka; Eddie Nketiah

Everton FC: Jordan Pickford; Mason Holgate, Ben Godfrey, Michael Keane; Lucas Digne, Tom Davies, Allan, Seamus Coleman; Gylfi Sigurdsson, James Rodriguez; Dominic Calvert-Lewin

ARS vs EVE Dream11 Team

Goalkeepers: Jordan Pickford

Defenders: Granit Xhaka, Calum Chambers, Michael Keane

Midfielders: Dani Ceballos, Lucas Digne, Tom Davies

Forwards: James Rodriguez; Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Bukayo Saka; Eddie Nketiah

ARS vs EVE Top Picks: Best captain and vice-captain choices

Arsenal FC: Granit Xhaka, Calum Chambers

Everton FC: James Rodriguez; Dominic Calvert-Lewin

ARS vs EVE Dream11 prediction

Arsenal FC are favourites at home and we predict a 1-0 win for them in this match.

Note: The above ARS vs EVE Dream11 prediction, ARS vs EVE match prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The ARS vs EVE Dream11 team and ARS vs EVE Dream11 top picks does not guarantee a positive result.

Image Courtesy: Arsenal FC Twitter