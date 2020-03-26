Arsenal First To Bid For Man United Defender Chris Smalling In Premier League: Reports

Chris Smalling made a one-year loan move to AS Roma after Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer deemed him a surplus to requirements ahead of the start of the 2019-20 season. Since trading Manchester for Rome, Chris Smalling has enjoyed a return to form in the Serie A, having quickly established himself as a first-team regular for Paulo Fonseca's side before the suspension of the Italian league due to the coronavirus outbreak. Due to his impressive displays, Chris Smalling has been linked with a host of Premier League clubs, with North London clubs - Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur - both linked with the Manchester United star.

Also Read | Coronavirus pandemic: Aston Villa goalkeeper Pepe Reina shows worrying COVID-19

Man United transfer news

Chris Smalling linked with Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur and Everton

Bit of transfer news for you guys this evening.



Spurs, Arsenal and Everton have all been in discussions with Manchester United regarding a summer move for Chris Smalling. Nothing major yet just early enquiries. pic.twitter.com/UmZ5wUWBgt — Jimmy McCann (@JamesMcCann74) March 25, 2020

Also Read | Mauricio Pochettino claims Son would have left Spurs had he not played in the Asian Games

Man United transfer news

Arsenal make the first bid for on-loan Manchester United defender Chris Smalling

Manchester United have received an offer from Arsenal for Chris Smalling. United want around €25m #mufc [cds] pic.twitter.com/MWQ63ExS9y — Ammad🤙🏻😈 (@Ammadutd) March 25, 2020

Also Read | Inter Miami FC launch new logo to promote social distancing during COVID-19 lockdown

As per multiple reports in British publications, Arsenal have already made the first bid for the on-loan Manchester United defender ahead of the start of the Premier League summer transfer window. As per reports, Man United are holding out for a €25 million fee for the former Fulham player. Apart from Arsenal and Tottenham, the likes of Everton and Leicester City have also been rumoured to be in the hunt for Chris Smalling's signature.

Also Read | Paulo Dybala coronavirus update: Juve star's family in quarantine amid coronavirus

Man United transfer news

Red Devils being linked to Borussia Dortmund starlet Jadon Sancho

Also Read | Cesc Fabregas hits back at Twitter troll over claims he patted Chelsea badge