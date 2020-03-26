The Debate
Arsenal First To Bid For Man United Defender Chris Smalling In Premier League: Reports

Football News

Man United transfer news: Arsenal have reportedly made a bid for on-loan Red Devils defender Chris Smalling ahead of the upcoming summer transfer window.

Written By Daniel Arambur | Mumbai | Updated On:
Arsenal

Chris Smalling made a one-year loan move to AS Roma after Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer deemed him a surplus to requirements ahead of the start of the 2019-20 season. Since trading Manchester for Rome, Chris Smalling has enjoyed a return to form in the Serie A, having quickly established himself as a first-team regular for Paulo Fonseca's side before the suspension of the Italian league due to the coronavirus outbreak. Due to his impressive displays, Chris Smalling has been linked with a host of Premier League clubs, with North London clubs - Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur - both linked with the Manchester United star.

Man United transfer news

Chris Smalling linked with Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur and Everton

Man United transfer news

Arsenal make the first bid for on-loan Manchester United defender Chris Smalling

As per multiple reports in British publications, Arsenal have already made the first bid for the on-loan Manchester United defender ahead of the start of the Premier League summer transfer window. As per reports, Man United are holding out for a €25 million fee for the former Fulham player. Apart from Arsenal and Tottenham, the likes of Everton and Leicester City have also been rumoured to be in the hunt for Chris Smalling's signature.

Man United transfer news

Red Devils being linked to Borussia Dortmund starlet Jadon Sancho

First Published:
