Arsenal Boss Voices Regret After Man City's Premier League Title Rout, 'I Apologise'

Manchester City has been crowned the Premier League champions for the fifth time in the last six years as Arsenal crumbled to a shocking defeat against Nottingham Forest. The gunners lost the plot in the last lap of their title charge, which handed plenty of advantage to Pep Guardiola's City. The Gunners only managed two wins in their ultimate eight matches, which further shredded their chances.

Taiwo Awoniyi's 19th-minute strike proved to be enough for Nottingham Forest F.C., who now ensured their Premier League status for at least another season. On the back of a humiliating defeat at the hands of Brighton & Hove Albion in the last match, they were supposed to come out with all guns blazing.

Mikel Arteta disappointed following brutal Nottingham Forest loss

But a rigid Nottingham seemed to have more urgency as they grabbed a remarkable win on their home turf. Mikel Arteta took the occasion to applaud Manchester City but also expressed his disappointment following the demoralizing defeat.

"It's a really sad day. We fell short.

"I congratulate Man City. They are the champions, they deserved to win. I apologise because we have generated that belief that we could do it, but we were unable to and that is my responsibility.

"Today we should have played much better. We gave them a goal. When you come to April and May, you need 24 players playing at their best, full of confidence and ready to go, and for many reasons we have not had that."

💬 "We need to show a lot of appreciation and gratitude for everything that they’ve done for the team, they’ve been incredible and the belief has transformed the team, individually and collectively."



The boss on our incredible support this season 👇 — Arsenal (@Arsenal) May 20, 2023

However, Arteta insisted it has been a brilliant season for them, but winning the title would have been an icing on the cake.

"It has been an incredible journey for us over 10 months competing with City, being ahead of them for so long. We were so eager to go for something in sport and we didn't reach it.

"We have learned huge lessons. We have transformed a lot at this club, we have made huge steps, but the icing on the cake is to win a championship and we fell short."