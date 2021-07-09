Arsenal To Feature In Amazon Prime Video's 'All Or Nothing' Documentary Series

The Gunners will be next to be featured on Amazon Prime Video's All or Nothing documentary series. Arsenal will allow cameras to capture behind the scenes (BTS) during the 2021-22 season. The new edition featuring Arsenal will premiere exclusively on Amazon Prime in 2022.

In the past, the OTT platform has run documentary series on Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City. Arsenal confirmed their entry in the All or Nothing series through a Tweet. "You asked. We heard you. #AllOrNothingArsenal Coming to @PrimeVideoSport in 2022," the club tweeted.

You asked. We heard you.#AllOrNothingArsenal



Coming to @PrimeVideoSport in 2022 ⏳ — Arsenal (@Arsenal) July 9, 2021

“We are looking forward to giving our fans around the world a unique insight into how we work day to day. We have one of the biggest global followings in the game and one consistent thing we hear from fans is their desire to see more about what happens behind closed doors at the club,” said Mark Gonnella, Arsenal media and communications director, in a statement.

"All or Nothing will give our fans and sport lovers an opportunity to learn more about what makes Arsenal such a special club, our trophy-laden history and our ambitions for future success," Gonnella added. Amazon Studios UK head Dan Grabiner said that Arsenal is a historic club and "we can’t wait to take viewers behind the scenes on the journey of this crucial season." Meanwhile, Arsenal in the recent past had a few difficult Premier League seasons. In 2021-22, they will not feature in European competition for the first time in 25 years because of finishing eighth in the Premier League campaign.

What is All or Nothing?

Amazon Prime's All or Nothing is a sports docuseries that covers the inner-working of top-football clubs. Previously, the Amazon Originals have covered Premier League champions Manchester City, Tottenham and European giants Bayern Munich and Juventus. Debuting in 2016 with National Football League (NFL) teams, the series expanded into European football to increase coverage.