Arsenal, Tottenham TROLLED Over Super League Inclusion, Fans Question Merit

The European Super League has created a furore after its 12 founding teams sent out a joint release announcing the breakaway competition. The league could mean the death of the Champions League as we know it and change the course of European and international football. The 12 founding members have faced huge backlash and ridicule on social media following their announcement, but none more than Premier League outfits Arsenal and Tottenham.

Arsenal, Tottenham trolled for being part of the Super League teams

The European Super League is made up of 15 permanent members and five who would qualify annually. The European Super League format would see two groups of 10 clubs, with the top four from each group going through to a knockout phase that would be similar to the current Champions League. Matches would still be midweek and could continue alongside the traditional domestic competition. The main advantage for the 15 founders is guaranteed entry and the revenue that goes with it each year. This means, Arsenal and Tottenham, who are also one of the founding members, will be guaranteed to play in the Super League every season, irrespective of where they finish in the domestic leagues.

While fans have reacted furiously to the announcement of the European Super League, many were simply baffled by how Tottenham and Arsenal made it in terms of merit. The two North London clubs are far off from qualifying for the Champions League this term and weren't in the competition last year as well. Tottenham are currently seventh in the Premier League table, five points off fourth-placed West Ham, who wouldn't make it to the European Super League. Arsenal meanwhile are further down, at ninth, four points off Spurs. Both Spurs and Arsenal were winless this weekend, with the Gunners settling for a 1-1 draw against relegation-threatened Fulham. Spurs meanwhile have only won one of their last five games, which saw Jose Mourinho losing his job.

The other clubs in the super league collecting points from Arsenal and Tottenham every week pic.twitter.com/eeAclSQceZ — TuchOfClass (@TuChelsea0) April 18, 2021

Arsenal & Tottenham are going to be the Sheffield United & Burnley of the super league.. — Conn (@ConnCFC) April 18, 2021

Super league teams watching Arsenal and Tottenham fighting for last position#thesuperleague pic.twitter.com/E9iorvelkq — ðŸ–¤ðŸ’™Inter ðŸ‡§ðŸ‡· Arsenalâ¤ï¸ðŸ¤ (@konvict_muzik33) April 19, 2021

Arsenal, Tottenham, City and Atletico have never won the European Cup. Tottenham's last trophy was 13 years ago. Money League, Super Shit League, not Super League. https://t.co/48LPUFbkSY — Matt Law (@Matt_Law_DT) April 19, 2021

Ipswich Town, Everton, Derby, Nottingham Forest, Aston Villa, Leeds United, Blackburn Rovers & Leicester City have all won the league since Tottenham last did in 1961..



Aston Villa & Nottingham Forest have more European cups than Arsenal, Tottenham & Atheltico Madrid



Laughable — David Brown (@Brownie89) April 18, 2021

Arsenal and Tottenham have both struggled in Europe over the years, along with before the existence of the Champions League, with many fans questioning the merit of their selections. With no relegation either, both north London clubs will stay in the competition for a long time, with many suggesting that the two could replicate the performances of Sheffield United and Schalke in the Super League. Both clubs had forgettable records in the Premier League and Bundesliga this season and were relegated to the second division. Gary Neville also lashed out at Arsenal in his rant on the Super League teams, suggesting that the Gunners just drew to Fulham further hinting at the lack of merit in the new breakaway league.

