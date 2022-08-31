Arsenal Vs Aston Villa Live Streaming: How To Watch Premier League Match In India, UK & US

Arsenal and Aston Villa are all set to lock horns against each other to play their fifth game of the 2022-23 Premier League season. Arsenal are currently at the top of the Premier League points table with 12 points in four matches, whereas Villa are ranked 16th with three points in three matches. Both sides will be eager to register a win in their upcoming game to further improve their rankings in the table.

Arsenal vs Aston Villa: How to watch the Premier League match in India?

The live telecast of the Premier League match between Arsenal and Aston Villa will be carried on Star Sports Network in India. The live broadcast will be available on Star Sports and Star Sports Select TV channels in the country. The live streaming of the match will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. The match is scheduled to take place at 12:00 a.m. on Thursday.

Arsenal vs Aston Villa: How to watch the Premier League match in the UK?

The live telecast of the Premier League match between Arsenal and Aston Villa will be available on BT Sports Network in the United Kingdom. The live broadcast will be carried by BT Sport 4 in the UK. The live streaming of the match will be carried on the BT Sport app and website. The match is scheduled to begin at 7:00 p.m. in the UK.

Arsenal vs Aston Villa: How to watch the Premier League match in the US?

Unfortunately, no TV channel in the United States will carry the live broadcast of the Premier League match between Arsenal and Aston Villa. The live streaming of the match will be available at Peacock Premium. The match is scheduled to begin at 2:30 p.m. in the US.

Arsenal vs Aston Villa: Predicted lineups

Arsenal possible starting lineup: Aaron Ramsdale; Ben White, William Saliba, Gabriel Magalhaes, Kieran Tierney; Granit Xhaka, Albert Sambi Lokonga; Bukayo Saka, Martin Odegaard, Gabriel Martinelli; Gabriel Jesus.

Aston Villa possible starting lineup: Emiliano Martinez; Matty Cash, Ezri Konsa, Tyrone Mings, Lucas Digne; John McGinn, Boubacar Kamara, Jacob Ramsey; Leon Bailey, Ollie Watkins, Philippe Coutinho.

Image: AP/Insta/Arsenal

