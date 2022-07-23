Arsenal Vs Chelsea Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Florida Cup In UK, India & US?

Premier League rivals Arsenal and Chelsea are all set to lock horns against each other in the Florida Cup match on Sunday. The match is part of both clubs' pre-season tour to the United States. Arsenal have played four pre-season games so far and have won all of them. Chelsea, on the other hand, suffered a defeat in the previous pre-season match.

Where is the Arsenal vs Chelsea pre-season match taking place?

The Arsenal vs Chelsea match will take place at the Camping World Stadium in the US.

How to watch the Arsenal vs Chelsea Florida Cup match in India?

Sony Sports Network will carry the live broadcast of the Florida Cup match between Arsenal and Chelsea. The live streaming of the match will be available on SonyLIV app and website. JioTV will show the live streaming of the match. The match is scheduled to begin at 5:30 a.m. IST on Sunday.

How to watch the Arsenal vs Chelsea Florida Cup match in the UK?

In the United Kingdom, the live telecast of the Florida Cup match between Arsenal and Chelsea will be available on Sky Sports and BT Sports. The match will be live streamed on Sky GO and NOW TV apps. The match is scheduled to begin at 1:00 a.m. in the UK.

How to watch the Arsenal vs Chelsea Florida Cup match in the US?

In the United States, the live telecast of the Florida Cup match between Arsenal and Chelsea will be available on ESPN+. The match will be live streamed on arsenal.com and chelseafc.com. The match is slated to start at 8:00 p.m. in the US.

Arsenal vs Chelsea: Predicted lineups

Arsenal: Aaron Ramsdale; Cedric Soares, Ben White, Gabriel, Nuno Tavarez; Thomas Partey, Mohamed Elneny; Bukayo Saka, Martin Odegaard, Gabriel Martinelli; Gabriel Jesus

Chelsea: Edouard Mendy; Trevoh Chalobah, Thiago Silva, Levi Colwill; Reece James, Conor Gallagher, Jorginho, Ben Chilwell; Mason Mount, Raheem Sterling; Kai Havertz

Arsenal vs Chelsea: Pre-season squads

Arsenal: Aaron Ramsdale, Bernd Leno, Matt Turner, Arthur Okonkwo, Alex Runarsson, Kieran Tierney, Nuno Tavares, Gabriel, Pablo Mari, Ben White, Rob Holding, William Saliba, Hector Bellerin, Cedric Soares, Takehiro Tomiyasu, Reuell Walters, Mohamed Elneny, Lucas Torreira, Thomas Partey, Emile Smith Rowe, Albert Sambi Lokonga, Granit Xhaka, Martin Odegaard, Ainsley Maitland-Niles, Fabio Vieira, Reiss Nelson, Gabriel Martinelli, Eddie Nketiah, Gabriel Jesus, Nicolas Pepe, Bukayo Saka, Folarin Balogun, Marquinhos.

Chelsea: Kepa Arrizabalaga, Marcus Bettinelli, Edouard Mendy, Teddy Sharman-Lowe, Marcos Alonso, Ethan Ampadu, Cesar Azpilicueta, Trevoh Chalobah, Ben Chilwell, Levi Colwill, Reece James, Kenedy, Emerson Palmieri, Malang Sarr, Thiago Silva, Ross Barkley, Conor Gallagher, Jorginho, Mateo Kovacic, Mason Mount, Michy Batshuayi, Kai Havertz, Callum Hudson-Odoi, Christian Pulisic, Timo Werner, Hakim Ziyech, Raheem Sterling, Kalidou Koulibaly.

Image: AP